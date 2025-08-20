Landscapers and Lawn Care Workers on IRS Radar - Clear Start Tax Warns About Unreported Cash Jobs

New IRS enforcement efforts highlight risks for self-employed landscapers and lawn care crews who often rely on cash payments.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Landscapers and lawn care workers may soon find themselves facing heightened IRS scrutiny, according to tax relief firm Clear Start Tax. With many in the industry relying on cash payments and seasonal work, experts warn that unreported income could lead to unexpected tax bills, penalties, or even audits.

"The landscaping and lawn care industry is built on hard work, but it's also one where cash payments are common," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax. "What seems like a simple arrangement can actually create significant risk if income isn't reported properly. The IRS has made it clear they're stepping up enforcement in industries where cash is a big part of day-to-day business."

Tax professionals note that many independent contractors in lawn care - from solo operators to small crews - often underestimate their tax liability. Without withholding or employer contributions, self-employed workers can fall behind quickly.

"Missing quarterly tax payments or failing to keep accurate records can snowball into debt that's very difficult to recover from," the spokesperson added. "We're seeing more landscapers come to us with multiple years of unfiled returns or debts they didn't realize had grown so large."

Clear Start Tax advises landscapers and lawn care workers to keep detailed records of all payments, even small cash jobs, and to file returns on time to avoid penalties. For those who already owe back taxes, programs such as the IRS Fresh Start Initiative may provide relief.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a national tax resolution firm dedicated to helping individuals and small businesses resolve IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced professionals, the company specializes in tax debt relief, audit defense, and personalized solutions designed to help clients regain financial stability.

