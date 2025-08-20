IRAEmpire LLC: How Much Do Business Brokers Charge to Sell a Business? New Business Owners' Guide Released

IRAEmpire, a renowned financial website, has published a new guide on business brokers' fees for those looking to sell their enterprises.

"How much do business brokers charge?"

The 2025 guide cuts through the confusion around broker fees, commissions, retainers, and hidden costs-giving sellers a clear picture of what to expect before signing a contract.

Whether you're selling a small local business or a multi-million-dollar operation, understanding how brokers charge is crucial to maximizing your exit and avoiding costly surprises.

Ryan Paulson, Chief Editor at IRAEmpire, says:

"There's no regulation forcing brokers to standardize fees, so we built this guide to help owners understand the full cost picture-what's fair, what's inflated, and how to protect your profits."

Why This Guide Matters Right Now

The market for small and mid-sized business acquisitions is heating up fast in 2025. A perfect storm is forming: millions of baby boomers are retiring, many of them ready to exit the businesses they've built over decades. At the same time, remote work has removed geographic barriers, giving buyers access to a wider range of acquisition opportunities. Add in a flood of private capital, cash-rich investors, and strategic buyers looking to scale through acquisitions, and you've got a highly competitive seller's market.

But with increased demand comes increased noise. The space is now crowded with business brokers, advisors, and consultants all pitching their ability to "get you top dollar." And while many may have legitimate experience, far too many gloss over the details of what they actually charge-or bury it in the fine print.

That's where IRAEmpire's new guide comes in.

It pulls back the curtain on the real cost structures behind broker services, breaking down what's standard, what's negotiable, and what's a red flag. In a high-stakes sale where every percentage point could mean tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars, knowing exactly how broker fees work puts you in control. This guide is about more than saving money-it's about protecting the outcome of one of the biggest financial events of your life.

What the IRAEmpire Guide Reveals

IRAEmpire's latest guide lays out the real numbers and strategies behind business broker fees-so sellers can avoid surprises and make smarter decisions from day one. Here are the key highlights:

Typical Broker Fees by Deal Size

For businesses under $1 million , broker commissions usually range from 8% to 12% of the sale price.

For mid-sized deals, brokers often use the Double Lehman Formula : 10% on the first million 8% on the second 6% on the third Then 4% , and 2% on each successive million

This tiered approach lowers the effective fee percentage on larger deals while rewarding brokers for high-value transactions.



Fee Structures: Success-Based, Retainers, and Upfront Charges

Most brokers work on a success fee -you pay only when the deal closes.

Some charge monthly retainers ($500-$5,000) to cover ongoing effort.

Others ask for a non-refundable engagement fee, which can range from $1,000 to $50,000 depending on deal complexity and services provided.

The guide cautions sellers to ask exactly what's included in any upfront or recurring fee-and to make sure it's tied to deliverables, not just time.

Broker Fees Are Negotiable

According to IRAEmpire's research, 64% of sellers who negotiated fees during the first meeting successfully reduced their costs.

The takeaway: Ask. Most brokers have flexibility-especially if your business is attractive or well-prepared for sale.

What You Get for the Money

Good brokers don't just find buyers-they:

Provide accurate valuations

Manage confidential marketing

Vet and qualify serious buyers

Handle negotiation and deal structure

These services often lead to higher sale prices and smoother closings-making the fees more than worth it.

Choose Results Over Rates

The guide closes with a clear message: don't choose a broker on fees alone. A slightly more expensive broker with deep industry knowledge and a track record of closing deals can deliver a far better outcome than a cheaper, inexperienced one.

Who This Guide Is For

Small business owners preparing to sell in the next 1-3 years

Entrepreneurs exploring broker relationships for the first time

Investors or advisors supporting owners through exit planning

Franchise owners or operators in high-demand industries like SaaS, e-commerce, or manufacturing

Whether you're looking to cash out entirely or just offload a piece of your operation, knowing how brokers charge gives you more control over the process and more leverage in negotiations.

Final Word: Information = Leverage

In a sales environment where margins matter, IRAEmpire's new guide empowers sellers to negotiate smarter, spot inflated fees, and structure deals that protect their upside.

The business brokerage world can be murky, and the stakes are high. With this guide, sellers can step into the process informed, confident, and in control.

IRAEmpire's "How Much Do Business Brokers Charge?" guide is free to access.

Read it at IRAEmpire.com

About IRAEmpire.com

Founded in 2020, IRAEmpire is a leading resource for wealth-building education, alternative investment research, and retirement strategies. Known for in-depth breakdowns of complex financial products, the platform helps investors and business owners make smarter decisions in an increasingly decentralized and digitized economy.

