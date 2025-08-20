Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a publicly traded company at the forefront of regenerative medicine and personalized health solutions, today announced that its clinical division, Adia Med, is officially expanding into the high-demand field of advanced wound care. This strategic move enables the company to serve a wider patient base, meet a critical and growing healthcare need, and open a new stream of revenue that supports long-term shareholder value.

Every year, an estimated 8.2 million Americans require medical treatment for chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure sores, post-surgical wounds, and injuries resulting from poor circulation. These conditions are particularly prevalent among older adults and individuals with diabetes or vascular disease. Of those patients, approximately 1.6 million undergo skin graft procedures annually as part of their treatment and recovery process. As the population ages and chronic diseases become more widespread, the demand for advanced wound care is expected to rise sharply over the next decade.

The wound care market is valued at $25.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $38.39 billion annually by 2034, according to industry analyses (Precedence Research, 2024, link). This includes hospital-based interventions, outpatient procedures, home health services, and advanced therapies. Insurance providers are increasingly incentivizing high-quality, outpatient wound care as a cost-effective alternative to hospitalization, creating a significant opportunity for providers like Adia Med to lead with innovative, patient-centered approaches.

By entering this sector, Adia Med is responding directly to market demand while establishing a scalable revenue stream that aligns with its broader clinical strategy. The company will begin offering wound care services at its flagship Winter Park, Florida clinic, with plans to expand based on patient volume, clinical partnerships, and insurance approval. Services will include personalized wound evaluations, evidence-based protocols, and regenerative support therapies designed to accelerate healing, reduce complications, and improve patient outcomes.

"This expansion into wound care is both a mission-driven and market-smart decision," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "We're addressing a real and growing problem that impacts millions of people, while also adding a new layer of value for our shareholders. Wound care represents a stable, high-reimbursement category with strong insurance support and we're stepping in with the tools, talent, and strategy to do it right."

Adia Med is currently in-network with major insurance providers including UnitedHealthcare and Aetna, positioning the company to make wound care services accessible and affordable for a large number of patients from day one. This move also reinforces Adia Med's commitment to integrated, whole-person care by adding a new service line that complements its existing wellness and regenerative health offerings.

As the company continues to grow, wound care will serve as both a meaningful healthcare solution and a durable revenue vertical contributing to Adia Med's mission of expanding access, driving innovation, and delivering sustainable returns for investors.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

