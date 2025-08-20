Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$5 million pursuant to a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with a lead order from strategic investor Michael Gentile. In addition, pursuant to an investor rights agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle"), Agnico Eagle has indicated that it intends to participate in the Offering to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in the Company.

Maple Gold is also pleased to announce the appointments of Marc Legault and Chris Adams to the Board of Directors effective August 31, 2025. Mr. Legault brings over 40 years of gold and base metals industry experience including 34 years in exploration, operations, and senior management at Agnico Eagle until retiring in 2022. Mr. Adams brings over 30 years of mining finance experience and previously served as the head of Macquarie Group Limited's mining finance business in the Americas. Michelle Roth will retire as Chairperson and Director and Maurice Tagami will step down as Director effective August 31, 2025. The Company thanks them for their service and wishes them well in the future.

In addition, Maple Gold announces its intention to complete the consolidation of the common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") on a ten (10) to one (1) basis (the "Consolidation") with an expected effective date of September 8, 2025.

Strategic Financing

The Company contemplates that the Offering will result in the following:

Prominent Québec-based junior mining investor Michael Gentile will become a 9.9% shareholder on a partially-diluted basis and will join the Company as a Strategic Advisor;

Agnico Eagle has indicated that it intends to participate in the Offering to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in the Company at 16.3% on a partially-diluted basis;

The Offering will strengthen Maple Gold's balance sheet with a C$5 million financing consisting of C$3.5 million of charity flow-through units and C$1.5 million of non-flow through units;

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to support a planned 10,000-metre Fall 2025 drill program at the Company's flagship Douay Gold Project (" Douay ") and Joutel Gold Project (" Joutel ", and together with Douay, " Douay/Joutel "), which is expected to inform an updated mineral resource estimate planned for H1 2026; and

") and Joutel Gold Project (" ", and together with Douay, " "), which is expected to inform an updated mineral resource estimate planned for H1 2026; and Certain investors, including Michael Gentile, have verbally agreed to enter into 12-month lock-up agreements to ensure long-term alignment.

"We are pleased to have the support of Michael Gentile and the continued support of Agnico Eagle," stated Kiran Patankar, President and CEO of Maple Gold. "Michael is one of the most respected strategic investors in the junior mining sector, with a strong track record of value creation in Québec. The Offering allows us to build on our recent exploration success at Douay, particularly the high-grade extensions of the Nika and 531 zones, and to complete a maiden drill program at Joutel, while planning for an updated mineral resource estimate in H1 2026."

Michael Gentile added: "I have followed the progress of Maple Gold in recent years and believe it is trading at a fraction of its potential economic value. Douay/Joutel shows clear potential for further mineral resource growth and is a strategic asset at a time when multi-million-ounce gold projects in Tier 1 jurisdictions are increasingly sought after. I look forward to working with Kiran and the Maple Gold team as a Strategic Advisor and shareholder to daylight and further enhance the value I see at Douay/Joutel."

The Offering will consist of, on a post-Consolidation basis: (i) the issuance of up to 4,117,647 charity flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.85 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$3.5 million; and (ii) the issuance of up to 2,500,000 non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.60 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of C$1.5 million.

On a post-Consolidation basis, each FT Unit will consist of one Share issued on a "flow-through basis" (each, a "FT Share") and one Share purchase warrant issued on a non-flow-through basis (each, a "Warrant") and each NFT Unit will consist of one Share and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, one additional Post-Consolidation Share (as defined below) at an exercise price of C$0.85 per Post-Consolidation Share. The expiry date of the Warrants will be subject to acceleration such that, should the closing price of the Post-Consolidation Shares on any Canadian stock exchange equal or exceed C$2.50 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company, within 15 business days of such event, shall be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 calendar days from the date that notice of such acceleration is given via news release, with the new expiry date specified in such news release.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec), on its properties in the province of Québec on or before December 31, 2026. The net proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 8, 2025, or such other date as the Company may determine and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering, in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws. Certain investors have verbally agreed to enter into lock-up agreements for a 12-month hold period from the closing date of the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay cash finder's fees to eligible arm's length parties. The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Board Changes

Maple Gold is pleased to announce the appointments of Marc Legault and Chris Adams to its Board of Directors effective August 31, 2025, coinciding with the retirement of Michelle Roth as Chairperson and Director and the resignation of Maurice Tagami as Director effective the same date.

Marc Legault - Incoming Director:

Mr. Legault is a geologist and was also a licensed professional engineer with over 40 years of gold and base metals industry experience including 34 years working with Agnico Eagle, where he held various exploration, operations, and senior management positions until retiring in 2022 as a Senior Vice President. His prior exploration experience in the Casa Berardi gold belt, including at the Eagle gold mine (a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex) and at the Vezza deposit (just east of Douay), will be instrumental for Maple Gold as it advances Douay/Joutel. Mr. Legault holds a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering from Queen's University and an M.Sc. in Geology from Carleton University.

Chris Adams - Incoming Director and Audit Committee Chair:

Mr. Adams has over 30 years of mining finance experience and particular mining knowledge in the Americas. With Macquarie Group Limited, he led teams to evaluate and execute on equity investments and loans to mining development projects around the world, and marketed commodity derivatives. Prior to Macquarie, Mr. Adams worked in mining investment banking in Canada and Australia for both Macquarie and CIBC. He holds a B.Com. degree from McGill University, an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the CFA designation.

"We are thrilled to welcome these two mining industry veterans to the Board," commented Kiran Patankar, President and CEO of Maple Gold. "Marc's deep exploration, project development and operational experience with Agnico Eagle and his familiarity with our key Québec assets, combined with Chris's extensive mining finance and capital markets expertise, will continue to enhance our board capabilities and profile. Their perspectives will be invaluable as we aggressively advance Douay/Joutel and chart the next phase of growth for the Company."

Share Consolidation

Maple Gold provides notice that its Board of Directors has resolved to complete a 10-for-1 Consolidation of its Shares. The Company has filed for approval of the Consolidation with the TSXV and expects to complete the Consolidation on or about September 8, 2025. Improved investor sentiment in precious metals exploration capital markets has prompted the Company to take this initiative for the benefit of its shareholders and to better attract new institutional and high net worth investors.

As of August 20, 2025, there are a total of 457,198,465 Shares (the "Pre-Consolidation Shares") issued and outstanding. Upon the completion of the Consolidation, these Pre-Consolidation Shares will be consolidated to approximately 45.7 million post-Consolidation Shares (the "Post-Consolidation Shares"), excluding up to an additional 6.6 million Post-Consolidation Shares issuable on closing of the Offering. No fractional Post-Consolidation Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation, and any fractional share interest will be rounded down to the nearest whole Post-Consolidation Share. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. The Post-Consolidation Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV on or around September 8, 2025. The Consolidation has been approved by the Board of Directors pursuant to a resolution passed on August 12, 2025, and is subject to TSXV approval.

In addition, the Company currently has 19,808,332 stock options, 25,369,639 warrants, 2,075,000 Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") and 3,725,005 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") outstanding. These securities will also be consolidated on a 10-for-1 basis as part of the Consolidation. This will result in approximately 2.0 million post-Consolidation stock options, 2.5 million post-Consolidation warrants (not including the up to 6.6 million post-Consolidation Warrants issuable on closing of the Offering), 0.2 million post-Consolidation DSUs and 0.4 million post-Consolidation RSUs. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding warrants and equity grants will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms.

There will be no name or symbol change in conjunction with the Consolidation.

Qualified Person

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng. (PEO/EGBC/OGQ), Vice President, Technical Services of Maple Gold, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and mineral resource matters contained in this news release. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Douay/Joutel Gold Project

The Douay/Joutel Gold Project is located adjacent to Highway 109 in the heart of Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt, one of Canada's premier gold mining districts. This large, 100%-owned land package includes the Company's flagship Douay Gold Project, which hosts an established mineral resource1 containing 511,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) and 2.53 million ounces of gold (Inferred), as well as the past-producing, high-grade Joutel Mine Complex2. Douay/Joutel contains ~481 km2 of highly prospective geology within the influence of the major gold-bearing Casa Berardi Deformation Zone. Gold mines in the immediate region include the Casa Berardi Gold Mine operated by Hecla Mining Company and the Detour Lake Gold Mine operated by Agnico Eagle.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Offering (including the tax treatment of the FT Shares, use of proceeds of the Offering, the participation (and resulting security holdings) of Michael Gentile and Agnico Eagle in the Offering, the anticipated closing date of the Offering and the anticipated 12-month lock-up of securities issued pursuant to the Offering), the Consolidation (including the effective date thereof), the planned 10,000-metre Fall 2025 drill program at Douay/Joutel, the updated mineral resource estimate planned for H1 2026, resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 The Douay Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 10 million tonnes at a grade of 1.59 g/t Au (containing 511,000 ounces of gold), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 76.7 million tonnes at a grade of 1.02 g/t Au (containing 2,527,000 ounces of gold). See the technical report for the Douay Gold Project entitled "Technical Report on the Douay and Joutel Projects Northwestern Québec, Canada Report for NI 43-101" prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. with an effective date of March 17, 2022, and dated April 29, 2022.

2 The Eagle, Eagle West and Telbel Gold Mines at Joutel were in production from 1974 to 1993 and produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.5 g/t Au (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's corporate website)

