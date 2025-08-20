History Made: Deep Sky Alpha Begins Operations with North America's First CO2 Storage via Direct Air Capture

One year after breaking ground, Deep Sky achieves a global milestone in carbon removal

INNISFAIL, AB, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Sky, Canada's leading carbon removal project developer, today announced that Deep Sky Alpha has officially begun operations, marking the successful start of carbon removal and North America's first-ever sequestration of CO2 captured directly from the atmosphere.

Located on 5 acres in an industrial park in Innisfail, Alberta, Deep Sky Alpha went from breaking ground to operational in just 12 months, demonstrating rapid deployment of climate infrastructure. The facility brings together multiple direct air capture (DAC) technologies, enabling scale, speed, and innovation. Alpha allows for real-world operations and optimization of multiple technologies under identical conditions, accelerating the industry's path to cost-effective, scalable carbon removal.

"This is a defining moment, not just for Deep Sky, but for the global carbon removal industry," said Alex Petre, Deep Sky CEO. "In just one year, we went from breaking ground to pulling carbon from the sky and locking it underground for good. Companies around the world are looking for high-quality, durable carbon removal to offset carbon footprints. With Deep Sky Alpha, we're proving that it's not only possible, it's here."

With this milestone, Deep Sky Alpha becomes the first DAC facility in North America to sequester CO2 underground. The CO2 captured at Deep Sky Alpha is permanently stored underground in deep geological formations called saline aquifers, which are abundant in Alberta, making it a key solution for hard-to-abate emissions and net zero commitments.

"Alberta continues to lead the way in attracting world-class innovation and this is an example of another company that has chosen Alberta because of our skilled workforce, strong regulatory system, and commitment to responsible development," said Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas. "We're proud to see companies investing here - and proving once again that Alberta is the best place in the world to build, innovate, and grow."

Captured CO2 comes from multiple Direct Air Capture units on site from all around the world - with additional units being installed this fall and room for up to 10 units total. Featured units that are currently commissioning include UK based Airhive and Mission Zero Technologies, and Quebec based Skyrenu. Subsequent DAC units will be installed this fall and winter.

Deep Sky Alpha's strategic location in Innisfail, Alberta provides access to renewable power and proximity to permanent geological storage. The facility, entirely powered by solar energy, will capture 3,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. The project has generated more than 110 construction jobs and will employ approximately 15 full-time operators. Monitoring of Alpha's capture and sequestration progress will be conducted on an ongoing basis using proprietary software and be available on Deep Sky's website.

Deep Sky Alpha represents the first step in a worldwide carbon removal effort being developed by Deep Sky, with large-scale projects already underway across Alberta, Quebec, and beyond. The milestone builds on Deep Sky's recent $40 million grant from Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and carbon removal credit purchase agreements with buyers including Microsoft and Royal Bank of Canada.

Deep Sky helps enterprises meet their decarbonization commitments through high integrity carbon removal credits used to offset company emissions. While credits for Deep Sky Alpha are already pre-sold, buyers interested in reserving credits from subsequent commercial projects can reach out to sales@deepskyclimate.com.

About Deep Sky

Montreal-based Deep Sky is the world's first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer aiming to remove gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air and ocean carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market, commercializing and catalyzing carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. With $130M in funding, Deep Sky is backed by world class investors including Investissement Québec, Brightspark Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, OMERS Ventures, BDC Climate Fund, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, BMO, National Bank of Canada, and more. For more information, visit deepskyclimate.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754438/Deep_Sky_Alpha_August_2025.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/history-made-deep-sky-alpha-begins-operations-with-north-americas-first-co2-storage-via-direct-air-capture-302534603.html