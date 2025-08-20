AUTOCRYPT Designated as Official AWS Software Partner

Autocrypt obtains AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) validation for automotive software testing tool, enabling expanded deployment in cloud environments

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a leading automotive cybersecurity solutions provider, announced that the company's automotive software testing tool, AutoCrypt CSTP Fuzzer, successfully received the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) validation, enabling the solution to earn Partner Software Path Certification. The FTR is a rigorous technical assessment conducted by AWS to ensure that solutions meet best practices in areas such as security, reliability, and operational compliance. This achievement lays the groundwork for offering the solution in a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) format.

The AutoCrypt CSTP Fuzzer solution is a key component of the AUTOCRYPT's Cybersecurity Testing Platform (CSTP), a security diagnostic tool that leverages fuzzing techniques to automatically detect and analyze potential vulnerabilities around vehicle communications. By passing the AWS FTR validation process, the solution has demonstrated compliance with AWS standards for Security, Reliability and Operational Excellence.

Strengthening Global Presence with AWS Integration

Through listing the solution on the AWS Marketplace, AUTOCRYPT anticipates expanded opportunities to serve international markets by making it easier for customers to access its authorized software solutions. With the solution accessible through virtual Windows environments based on Amazon WorkSpaces, a fully managed desktop computing service, users can perform security testing and proof-of-concept (PoC) activities in a SaaS environment without complex installation or hardware setup.

Cybersecurity Mandates Fuel Demand for SaaS solutions

With automotive cybersecurity regulations set to become mandatory by 2028 for most vehicles sold globally - and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) extending security requirements across all digitally connected industries - demand for cloud-based SaaS solutions have emerged as a strategic choice for stakeholders seeking to balance development efficiency and regulatory compliance.

In response to these shifts, AUTOCRYPT is pursuing broader cloud-based deployment of its automotive cybersecurity solutions, starting with the launch of AWS-certified SaaS products. This supports the company's long-term strategy to scale its SaaS business model, diversify revenue streams, and accelerate international growth.

Founder and CEO, Seokwoo Lee said, "This marks a significant milestone for Autocrypt as it validates the reliability of our technology within the cloud ecosystem. With the global SaaS market projected to reach USD 370 billion, and the automotive software market estimated at USD 600 trillion by 2030, we are committed to reinforcing our global footprint by positioning cloud-based security solutions as a key pillar of future growth."

About Autocrypt

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity technologies. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem in the age of software-defined vehicles. Its comprehensive suite of automotive cybersecurity testing services and platforms includes the award-winning AutoCrypt CSTP, which supports automotive OEMs and suppliers in meeting regulatory standards ilke ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE WP.29 UN R155, and CRA.

