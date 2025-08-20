Brillio: Built for Speed. Wired for AI. Leading the Future as the Enterprise AI Accelerator

Accelerating transformation at scale, Brillio is redefining enterprise AI with ADAM, deep domain expertise, and platform-led innovation-moving faster than industry giants to lead the AI-native future.

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, a leader at the forefront of digital transformation and enterprise AI acceleration, today announced its official positioning as The Enterprise AI Accelerator, reinforcing its commitment to helping global enterprises move from AI intention to scaled impact-faster.

This positioning reflects more than a strategy. It's a mindset.

In an era defined by disruption, speed is the new scale. Enterprises no longer have the luxury of long cycles or incremental change. They need acceleration-intelligent, agile, and outcome-driven. Brillio was built for this. We don't retrofit AI into legacy models; we embed it at the core. With ADAM, our platform-led delivery framework, and deep domain expertise, we're not just enabling transformation; we're engineering momentum.

As AI reshapes every layer of business, Brillio stands out by delivering measurable outcomes at enterprise scale. With over a decade of experience operationalizing AI, Brillio combines deep industry knowledge with modern engineering and domain-specific accelerators to unlock real, sustainable value.

"Enterprises today don't need more AI experiments-they need a partner who can turn ambition into acceleration," Amit Varma, President at Brillio, said. "At Brillio, we've built the architecture, the talent, and the domain intelligence to help organizations scale AI confidently and securely. Our positioning as The Enterprise AI Accelerator reflects not just what we do, but how we lead. We're enabling our clients to move faster, govern better, and create lasting competitive advantage in an AI-powered world."

While others are still defining AI roadmaps, Brillio is delivering outcomes, and the analyst community is taking notice. It's one thing to claim leadership. It's another to be recognized for it. And Brillio's impact is resonating with those tracking the market's real movers.

"Firms have had their fill of the 'Why?' of AI, and most are clear on the 'What?' But the 'How?' That's where pragmatic clarity is required," David Cushman, Executive Research Leader at HFS Research, said. "Brillio's AI accelerators offer such clarity through domain expertise, data discipline, breaking down silos, and a sharp focus on application management. This is an approach for firms that want to stop talking about AI and get on with delivering real outcomes."

At the heart of Brillio's delivery model is ADAM (Agentic Data & Application Management), a proprietary accelerator framework offering reusable, platform-agnostic agentic solutions that help clients deploy AI faster. Across the industry verticals, from healthcare and life sciences to financial services, insurance, consumer, media, and high tech, Brillio delivers industry-specific accelerators designed with deep domain context to solve real-world problems.

With its flexible "start anywhere" approach, Brillio meets enterprises wherever they are in their AI journey, whether initiating first pilots or scaling mature platforms. That's the kind of impact enterprises need to win in an AI-powered world.

Brillio bridges the AI execution gap while meeting rigorous security and compliance requirements from day one. Just as importantly, clients retain full ownership of their IP and outcomes-avoiding vendor lock-in and maintaining long-term agility.

"Born digital and now agentic, we bring AI-native teams with domain and design depth to every challenge. With deep roots in data, AI, and engineering, Brillio is well-positioned to help businesses win the AI race securely, strategically, and at scale," Brillio CTO Chander Damodaran said.

This strategic shift comes at a pivotal moment. As AI innovation accelerates, enterprises face mounting pressure to scale confidently across fragmented platforms, siloed leadership, and governance gaps. Brillio solves these challenges with a clear blueprint, helping clients overcome platform paralysis, agentic complexity, and scaling friction without sacrificing control, speed, or compliance.

Brillio is already driving enterprise-wide AI transformation for Fortune 1000 clients-delivering faster time-to-value, improved business agility, and measurable impact at scale.

About Brillio

Brillio is one of the fastest-growing digital technology service providers and the partner of choice for Fortune 1000 companies seeking to turn disruption into competitive advantage. Founded in 2014, Brillio is a digitally native, full-service transformation partner with deep expertise in customer experience, data analytics, AI, product engineering, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

Brillio helps clients harness the power of technology's four superpowers-cloud, AI, IoT, and mobility-to accelerate growth, improve performance, and drive innovation at scale. With an AI-native mindset and platform-led approach, Brillio enables enterprises to move faster, act smarter, and lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving digital world.

