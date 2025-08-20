Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025
20.08.2025 14:12 Uhr
JCET Group: JCET Releases 2025 Interim Report: Accelerates Investment in Advanced Packaging, Achieves Record-High Revenue in Q2 and H1

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2025. According to its interim report, the company achieved revenue of RMB 18.61 billion for H1 2025, up 20.1% year-on-year. Q2 2025 revenue reached RMB 9.27 billion, up 7.2% year-on-year. Both figures represent record highs for the respective periods. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first half of 2025 was RMB 470 million, with the second quarter contributing RMB 270 million.

During the reporting period, JCET saw a significant increase in overall capacity utilization compared to the same period last year. The company further optimized its global manufacturing footprint and supply chain systems, while continuing to improve its lean production capabilities and quality management standards. Strong inventory control ensured high operational efficiency, contributing to solid operating net cash flow.

Leveraging emerging market opportunities in edge intelligence, autonomous driving, and high-density storage, JCET achieved year-on-year revenue increases of 72.1%, 38.6%, and 34.2% in computing electronics, industrial and medical electronics, and automotive electronics, respectively. These results reflect the company's strategic foresight and its steady realization of value from forward-looking initiatives. In the first half of 2025, JCET significantly increased its investment in advanced packaging technologies and production capacity. While this exerted short-term pressure on net profit, it aligns with the company's long-term strategy of driving innovation through application-centric development to meet evolving market demands.

The company also intensified R&D efforts in key areas such as advanced packaging technology upgrades and mainstream package advancements. Total R&D expenditure reached RMB 990 million, marking a 20.5% increase year-on-year.

The automotive back-end manufacturing base of JCET Shanghai Automotive Co., Ltd. has completed construction and is scheduled to begin operations in the second half of this year. In addition, the company established a wholly-owned subsidiary, JCET (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd., to focus on System-in-Package (SiP) technologies and intelligent manufacturing. Since its commissioning last year, JCET Microelectronics (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd. has steadily ramped up production, providing customers with turnkey microsystem integration solutions. JCET will continue to accelerate breakthroughs and applications in next-generation advanced packaging technologies.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET Group, said, "With a steady and progressive approach to sustainable development, JCET has delivered outstanding performance in the first half of 2025, achieving record revenue across both quarters. In the face of intertwined opportunities and challenges, we remain committed to optimizing our strategic positioning and building a solid foundation for long-term, high-quality growth."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q2 2025 Report

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated circuit back-end manufacturing and technology services provider. We offer a full range of turnkey solutions, including semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probing, bumping, package assembly, final testing, and drop shipment to vendors worldwide.

Our comprehensive portfolio spans a broad range of semiconductor applications-including mobile, communications, computing, consumer, automotive, and industrial-delivered through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D packaging, System-in-Package solutions, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies.

JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea; eight manufacturing sites across China, Korea, and Singapore; and sales centers around the world, enabling close technology collaboration and efficient supply chain manufacturing for our global customers.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754465/JCET_Press_Release_2025Q2.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668674/JCET_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jcet-releases-2025-interim-report-accelerates-investment-in-advanced-packaging-achieves-record-high-revenue-in-q2-and-h1-302534607.html

