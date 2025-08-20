Monthly rankings establish third-party verification standard for wellness industry

Valhalla, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Wellness Eternal today announced the release of the July 2025 Biohacking Index Report, the first in a monthly series ranking wellness and longevity companies based on verified reviews from doctors, clinic owners, health professionals, customers, and patients.

The July 2025 Biohacking Index highlights a fiercely competitive field with multiple companies securing perfect 5.0 ratings, showcasing the rising standards and excellence in the biohacking industry.

The Biohacking Index is a third-party verified platform that evaluates companies based on verified reviews from healthcare professionals and customers.

Only Premium Members are eligible to be officially indexed and included in the monthly reports.

July 2025 Report Results

The July 2025 report features eleven companies with ratings between 4.8 and 5.0, with eight receiving perfect 5.0 scores based on verified reviews from healthcare professionals and customers.

The companies achieving perfect 5.0 scores include companies across diverse segments from diagnostics to therapeutic devices.

The full report, available at biohackingindex.com, includes detailed company profiles, locations, ratings, and review sources.

"This is more than a ranking-it's a verified record of what's actually working in the wellness world," said Lindsay O'Neill, founder of Wellness Eternal and the Biohacking Index. "By combining verified consumer feedback with practitioner input, we're establishing a verification standard for transparency in biohacking."

The timing of this launch reflects growth in the wellness industry, with biohacking representing an expanding market segment.

Expanding Industry Impact and Future Focus

As a contributor to established media publications, O'Neill distributes data from the Biohacking Index Monthly Report to over 300 news media outlets, as well as directly to investors, wellness buyers, and practitioners seeking reliable market intelligence.

Starting in August 2025, each report will focus on a specific category, beginning with Red Light Therapy, followed by PEMF & Vibration, HBOT (Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy), Detox & Lymphatic Health, and Diagnostics.

This category-specific approach will provide deeper market insights and help establish performance benchmarks within specialized wellness sectors.

About Wellness Eternal and the Biohacking Index

Founded by biohacking expert Lindsay O'Neill, Wellness Eternal is dedicated to advancing transparency and accountability in the wellness industry.

The Biohacking Index is a ratings and reviews platform for biohacking, longevity, and wellness companies. The platform provides information to help consumers and practitioners make informed decisions.

For more information, visit www.biohackingindex.com

