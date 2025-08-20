ieso, a global leader in evidence-based digital mental health, today announced the sale of its UK telecare services business to Mindler, a leading pan-European digital therapy provider. The acquisition is specific to ieso's NHS-facing care operations in the UK, including delivery of typed and video therapy services. Mindler's press release is available here.

The parent company, ieso Digital Health Limited, remains fully independent and continues to operate under the ieso brand. With the sale now complete, ieso is entirely focused on scaling its clinical-grade generative AI platform, Velora, to deliver safe, effective, personalized mental health support via SaaS integration into clinical workflows.

"We're proud to have supported thousands of lives through ieso's UK telecare services. That legacy will always be a part of who we are," said Kent Tangen, CEO at ieso. "With those operations now in excellent hands at Mindler, ieso is committed to building the future we've long envisioned: delivering safe, effective AI-powered mental healthcare at scale. Our immediate focus is in the US, but our mission is global. As AI adoption accelerates, mental health is emerging as one of its most urgent and natural use cases. The market is moving fast, and so are we."

ieso was advised on the transaction by Cooley LLP and Artis Finance.

About ieso

ieso is a pioneer in AI-powered mental healthcare, combining clinical expertise with advanced technology to help more people feel better, faster. Its latest product, Velora, is a next-generation generative AI-based program that delivers outcomes on par with human-delivered care and is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing clinical workflows. Backed by over a decade of research and real-world data, ieso is focused on increasing access to safe, effective, and scalable mental health support in the US and beyond. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.ieso.ai.

