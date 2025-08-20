The clean energy transition is extending its reach with three communities in the isolated far west of South Australia set to transition away from high-cost diesel generation to solar and battery energy storage-based microgrids. From pv magazine Australia The Australian government has announced a fresh round of funding to drive the construction of renewable energy-based microgrids in the remote First Nations communities of Yalata, Pipalyatjara and Oak Valley in South Australia. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will match AUD 13 million ($8. 36 million) in funding from the South Australian ...

