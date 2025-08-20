Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.08.2025 14:42 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Capital Reorganisation

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Capital Reorganisation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

20 August 2025

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Capital Reduction

The Company announces that on 19 August 2025, The High Court of Justice confirmed the cancellation of the sums standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account and the capital redemption reserve, and conversion of the amount so cancelled to a distributable reserve (the "Capital Reduction"). The Capital Reduction will become effective on registration of the Court Order at Companies House.

The purpose of the Capital Reduction is to provide the Company with a significant pool of reserves which can be used in the future, if required, to fund share buybacks or other returns of capital in accordance with applicable law. The cancellation will therefore provide the Company with more flexibility in how capital may be returned in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3709 8734


© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.