The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Capital Reorganisation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20

20 August 2025

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Capital Reduction

The Company announces that on 19 August 2025, The High Court of Justice confirmed the cancellation of the sums standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account and the capital redemption reserve, and conversion of the amount so cancelled to a distributable reserve (the "Capital Reduction"). The Capital Reduction will become effective on registration of the Court Order at Companies House.

The purpose of the Capital Reduction is to provide the Company with a significant pool of reserves which can be used in the future, if required, to fund share buybacks or other returns of capital in accordance with applicable law. The cancellation will therefore provide the Company with more flexibility in how capital may be returned in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3709 8734