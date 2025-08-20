Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025
20.08.2025 14:42 Uhr
BloFin Launches USDC Futures to Empower Traders with Stability and Regulation

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading crypto exchange BloFin has announced support for a new type of derivative product: USDC-margined futures contracts. With this update, traders can now choose to settle and margin futures positions in USDC, offering an alternative to the widely used USDT.

Blofin Logo

A Move Toward Stability and Regulatory Alignment

USDC is a USD-backed stablecoin known for its transparency, regular audits, and compliance with regulatory standards. As institutional and risk-averse investors increasingly gravitate toward more transparent and regulated assets, crypto exchanges are competing to provide greater flexibility in stablecoin usage.

BloFin's integration of USDC futures reflects a strategic expansion aimed at traders who prefer a more regulated, fiat-backed trading environment. By offering margin and settlement in USDC, the platform not only enhances stability but also reduces dependence on a single stablecoin like USDT.

Differentiating in the Stablecoin Derivatives Market

Only a handful of major exchanges currently support USDC-margined futures. With this update, BloFin sets itself apart by catering to users seeking a more compliant and institution-friendly trading experience. The move aligns with the platform's broader goal of building a secure, flexible, and globally trusted derivatives ecosystem.

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. The platform offers 490+ USDT-M trading pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates and first in class third party vendors such as Chainanlysis, Fireblocks and Sumsub, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE." For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710619/5369444/Blofin_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blofin-launches-usdc-futures-to-empower-traders-with-stability-and-regulation-302534644.html

