In the first half of 2025, the structural transformation of the pharmaceutical industry continued to deepen. Driven by favorable policies, product upgrades, and technological innovation, the vaccine industry maintained a stable and positive growth momentum. As a leading enterprise in China's innovative vaccine sector, CanSino Biologics Inc.(Stock Code: 688185.SH, 6185.HK, "CanSinoBIO" or "the Company") once again delivered a solid performance.



According to its 2025 interim report, CanSinoBIO achieved revenue of RMB 382 million in the first half, up 26% from a year earlier, extending its growth streak. Although the company has yet to turn profitable, losses have narrowed significantly, with the reduction exceeding 94% compared to the same period last year. This reflects improved operational quality and lays a solid foundation for steady full-year growth. With core products selling strongly and multiple pipeline programs advancing, CanSinoBIO's long-term growth story is steadily taking shape.



Meningococcal Vaccine Portfolio Continues to Scale Up, Unlocking Growth Drivers



CanSinoBIO's two currently marketed meningococcal conjugate vaccines'the quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4, Menhycia) and the bivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV2, Menphecia)'remain the company's key revenue drivers. In particular, the sustained scaling-up of MCV4 demonstrates strong market competitiveness and is central to CanSinoBIO's growth narrative.



In 2024, Menhycia and Menphecia together generated nearly RMB 800 million in sales revenue, representing year-on-year growth of over 40%. In the first half of 2025, driven by deeper channel penetration and higher terminal market coverage, the sales of both vaccines continued to grow steadily. During the same period, the company's meningococcal vaccine portfolio generated sales of over RMB 364 million, representing more than 38% year-on-year growth and providing a solid foundation for earnings.



As the only MCV4 in China, Menhycia effectively covers four meningococcal serogroups'ACYW135'and leverages the high-safety CRM197 carrier protein technology. With outstanding clinical immunogenicity and safety, it has become the preferred choice for many parents seeking meningococcal vaccination for their children.



Furthermore, Menhycia's market potential is still being unlocked. The vaccine has been submitted to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for an expanded age indication'from the current 'children aged 3 months to 3 years (47 months)' to 'children aged 3 months to 6 years (83 months).' If approved, this will directly broaden its coverage, strengthen penetration in the non-national immunization program market, and inject greater certainty into CanSinoBIO's growth over the next two to three years, further consolidating the company's leadership in the meningococcal vaccine field.



iPneucia Officially Launched, Setting a New Benchmark for Differentiated Pneumococcal Vaccine



In June, CanSinoBIO's self-developed product'the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13, iPneucia)'was officially approved for market launch, marking the company's entry into the RMB 10 billion-plus pneumococcal vaccine market and the beginning of a new growth cycle.



Pneumococcal diseases remain a serious global public health concern, with particularly high morbidity and mortality rates among children under five years old. Addressing the remaining immunization gaps in China, the launch of iPneucia fills the domestic technological void in high-end 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, demonstrating CanSinoBIO's leadership in differentiated innovation.



Compared with existing competing products in the market, iPneucia achieves breakthroughs in three major dimensions. First, it offers more targeted protection, focusing on four high-risk serotypes'19F, 19A, 7F, and 3'that together account for over 60% of pneumococcal disease cases among Chinese children. Clinical trial data show that its Geometric Mean Concentration (GMC) of antibodies is significantly higher than that of competing products. Second, in carrier protein technology, it adopts the globally pioneering CRM197+TT dual-carrier technology, overcoming the immune interference limitations of single-carrier vaccines. This both reduces the risk of immune suppression when co-administered with other vaccines and significantly enhances immunogenicity. Finally, in manufacturing safety, iPneucia uses an animal component'free fermentation process, reducing risks associated with animal-derived biological factors. It also employs no formaldehyde detoxification and adds no phenol during production, significantly improving vaccine safety.



With these three advantages, iPneucia could potentially become another 'ace' for CanSinoBIO in the infant bacterial vaccine market, following Menhycia. Notably, iPneucia shares a highly overlapping target population with Menhycia, creating strong channel synergies that will accelerate commercialization and enable the company to quickly capture market share in the RMB 10 billion-plus pneumococcal vaccine segment.



Combination Vaccine Strategy Progresses Steadily



Beyond this, CanSinoBIO's long-term potential lies in its continued build-out of a 'Combination Vaccine' portfolio. Compared with traditional monovalent vaccines, multi-conjugate vaccine and polyvalent vaccine can prevent multiple diseases with a single injection, significantly improving vaccination efficiency and willingness'representing a key global direction in vaccine technology development.



Following the quadrivalent vaccine Menhycia and multi-valent vaccine iPneucia, CanSinoBIO's DTcP-Hib-MCV4 pentavalent vaccine'a representative combination vaccine'has attracted strong market attention. In February this year, it received clinical trial approval, marking a 'zero-to-one' breakthrough for the company in the high-end combination vaccine sector.



The DTcP-Hib-MCV4 pentavalent vaccine can simultaneously prevent pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) disease, and infection by the four meningococcal serogroups (ACYW135), achieving 'protection against five diseases with a single shot'. This significantly reduces the number of injections and improves compliance among infants. More importantly, its core component Menhycia has already undergone commercial validation in China and enjoys a strong reputation, providing robust support for the combination vaccine's development. This 'point-to-surface' product upgrade logic enables CanSinoBIO to advance in the combination vaccine market with greater efficiency and confidence. With the government placing high importance on combination vaccine R&D and offering policy support, CanSinoBIO is well-positioned to capture this high-value market.



R&D-Driven Growth with a Clear Product Pipeline and Strong Reserves



While consolidating its existing market advantages, CanSinoBIO continues to strengthen its mid-to-long-term growth momentum through robust R&D capabilities and differentiated pipeline planning.



Its DTcP for infants and young children has entered priority review and is expected to fill a domestic market gap. The Tdcp for people aged 6 years old and above has completed Phase III subject enrollment, enabling full life-cycle immunization coverage. The tetanus vaccine's registration application has been accepted, and it is expected to offer superior safety and immunogenicity data compared with existing products. The Recombinant Poliomyelitis Vaccine, funded by Gates Foundation, has initiated clinical trials in Indonesia and has also received domestic clinical trial approval. Globally innovative Protein Based Pneumococcal Vaccine (PBPV) and inhaled tuberculosis vaccines have entered clinical research and proof-of-concept validation.



The company has now built a rich pipeline covering multiple technology platforms and full life-cycle segments, including meningococcal vaccines, pneumococcal vaccines, diphtheria tetanus pertussis vaccine, polio vaccines, tuberculosis vaccines, and zoster vaccine. Several major products are entering critical stages of registration review or clinical trials. Meanwhile, CanSinoBIO's continuous breakthroughs in key technology platforms support a strategic shift from reliance on single products to sustained pipeline output.



Overall, in the first half of 2025, CanSinoBIO maintained the strong growth momentum seen since 2024, proving that its closed-loop capabilities from product R&D to commercialization have become increasingly mature. Against the backdrop of ongoing national policy support for innovative vaccines and domestic high-end vaccine substitution, CanSinoBIO'leveraging its solid R&D foundation, differentiated pipeline layout, and efficient commercialization execution'is accelerating the realization of its long-term growth potential and moving steadily toward becoming a global leader in innovative vaccines.







