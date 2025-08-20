IPOMarket.com Announces Joint Venture with Fintech.TV, theCUBE, and New to The Street to Deliver Unprecedented Distribution for Pre- and Post-IPO Companies

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / IPOMarket.com, the next-generation platform for IPO media, investor engagement, and capital markets storytelling, today announced a landmark joint venture with Fintech.TV, theCUBE, and New to The Street. This partnership creates the most expansive and integrated global media network designed to amplify visibility for pre- and post-IPO companies. The collaboration combines national broadcast reach, digital authority, and direct access to Wall Street and global capital markets. Adding to this powerful alliance, John Furrier, cofounder of the influential tech media platform SiliconANGLE Media and theCUBE, joins as a strategic media partner-bringing enterprise reach, Silicon Valley access, and world-class credibility.

"Our mission is to redefine how IPO and growth-stage companies engage investors, analysts, and the public," said Stephen Simon, President of IPOMarket.com. "By joining forces with Fintech.TV, theCUBE, and New to The Street, we're offering unmatched visibility-from the stock exchange floors to boardrooms and investor inboxes worldwide."

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street, added: "With our weekly broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg, over 3.2 million YouTube subscribers, Fintech.TV's NYSE Floor Studio presence, and our acquisition of large investor email databases, we will deliver results at a scale far beyond traditional IR and PR firms-100x the impact in both scope and outcomes."

Vince Molinari, CEO of Fintech.TV, commented: "This partnership is a game-changer. We're not just creating visibility-we're building the future of financial storytelling. Our global studio presence ensures companies have direct access to the world's capital markets audience with transparency, trust, and impact."

Troy McGuire, Managing Director at Fintech.TV, said: "Great content opens doors, but great distribution changes the game. This partnership fuses storytelling expertise with unparalleled reach, creating the world's most influential media stage for visionary companies to be discovered-and remembered."

In a major expansion of visual media exposure, Accel Media International (AMI) will contribute its full billboard inventory and rotational schedule-including placements across New York City, Las Vegas, and the top 10 U.S. markets. This ensures coast-to-coast visibility in high-traffic locations, from Times Square to the Las Vegas Strip. Through IPOMarket.com, participating companies gain access to:

Long-form interviews

National broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg

YouTube distribution to 3.2M+ subscribers

Fintech.TV NYSE Floor Studio content

theCUBE's NYSE and Palo Alto Studio content

Times Square and national billboard rotations via Accel Media International

Earned media across major networks

Targeted investor syndication and email marketing

IPOMarket.com delivers a unified media engine for IPO-stage companies looking to accelerate trust, visibility, and investor momentum.

IPOMarket.com is a media-driven capital markets platform built to empower pre- and post-IPO companies with unmatched investor visibility. Through a combination of national TV, digital distribution, earned media, and outdoor exposure, IPOMarket.com delivers a complete storytelling engine to help companies succeed before, during, and after going public. Learn more at www.IPOMarket.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of America's longest-running business television brands, broadcasting weekly sponsored programming across Fox Business and Bloomberg TV for more than 16 years. With 3.2M+ YouTube subscribers and 500,000+ social media followers, the platform amplifies CEO interviews, investor messaging, and corporate profiles through a blend of national TV, earned media, and Times Square billboard dominance. Learn more at www.NewToTheStreet.com.

About Fintech.TV

Fintech.TV is a global media platform covering innovation, sustainability, and financial markets. With studio hubs at the NYSE, Abu Dhabi Global Market, and across Asia, Fintech.TV delivers daily content to institutional and retail audiences, blending capital markets insight with ESG and technology innovation. Learn more at www.Fintech.TV.

About Accel Media International

Accel Media International (AMI) is a leading multimedia and outdoor advertising firm specializing in financial, luxury, and lifestyle brand amplification. AMI manages premium billboard space in Times Square, the Las Vegas Strip, and other top U.S. cities, offering scalable national reach with elite placement. As a strategic partner in this joint venture, AMI provides unmatched outdoor visibility for growth-stage companies seeking mass-market investor awareness.

About SiliconANGLE Media | theCUBE

SiliconANGLE Media operates at the intersection of media, technology, and AI through SiliconANGLE.com, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI, and theCUBE SuperStudios. Founded by John Furrier and Dave Vellante, theCUBE broadcasts from its studio on the NYSE trading floor and from Silicon Valley, delivering live coverage at major tech events worldwide. SiliconANGLE reaches more than 15 million technology professionals and has interviewed over 11,000 C-suite and technical leaders.

