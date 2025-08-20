Anzeige
WKN: A0HL9Z | ISIN: US00206R1023
Tradegate
20.08.25 | 14:37
24,960 Euro
+0,28 % +0,070
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AT&T INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,98024,99015:08
24,94524,98015:08
20.08.2025
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Texas to celebrate launch at AT&T Stadium

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 20th

  • Stocks are fractionally lower following a mixed session on Tuesday that saw the DOW hit an intraday high before pulling back. NYSE-listed Home Depot led the gains after it maintained its full-year forecast.
  • The Federal Reserve will be in focus today ahead of its Economic Policy Symposium later this week. The central bank will release the latest fed minutes from July's meeting at 2 PM ET
  • The NYSE will be in the spotlight this afternoon as NYSE Texas celebrates its launch alongside Texas leaders and innovators in AT&T stadium to ring the closing bell. AT&T (NYSE: T) dual-listed its shares on NYSE Texas in late July.

Opening Bell
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) celebrates its new, multi-year naming-rights partnership for the Washington Commanders Ashburn, Virginia, training facility

Closing Bell
NYSE Texas celebrates its launch with executives and founding members

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754475/NYSE_Market_Update_Aug_20.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5468943/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--nyse-texas-to-celebrate-launch-at-att-stadium-302534655.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
