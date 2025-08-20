TV Series 'Trending Today' Wins Three Telly Awards for Excellence in Business Storytelling

The premier show for spotlighting dynamic companies and thought leaders receives recognition from the 46th annual competition for the best video content across all platforms.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Trending Today, the acclaimed TV series airing on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and A&E, has won three 2025 Telly Awards for "excellence in business storytelling," reasserting the long-running show's reputation for top-quality branded content production.

Trending Today explores and examines global innovation across diverse sectors, including technology, business and development, health and wellness, and luxury lifestyles. The show captures the essence of success with its meticulously vetted deep dives into the journeys of trailblazing entrepreneurs and dynamic businesses.

Since 1979, the Telly Awards have showcased the best work in television and video for all screens. Receiving more than 13,000 entries worldwide, from six continents and all 50 states, winners include work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers from around the world. The Telly Awards also recognize work that has been created on behalf of a client, for a specific brand and/or company, or self-directed as a creative endeavor.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Telly Awards for our storytelling, which highlights entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership across a wide range of industries," said Liz Plummer, executive producer of Trending Today.

"For more than a decade, our team has been committed to spotlighting the voices and visions shaping our world. This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team. We look forward to continuing our mission of sharing impactful stories from across the globe," Plummer said.

All work entered to The Telly Awards is reviewed by the Telly Awards Judging Council, a diverse judging body of more than 250 executives from television networks, production companies, global agencies, immersive content studios, and streaming platforms around the world.

At this year's awards, Trending Today was recognized as the:

Silver Winner in Business & Entrepreneurship

Silver Winner in Branded Content

Bronze Winner in Branding

For the last 13 years, Trending Today has told stories of how businesses were built from Main Street to Wall Street, from global titans like Samsung, RE/MAX, Taser/Axon, Firestone and Tommy Bahama, to up-and-coming powerhouses like LegalEASE, TurboTenant, A Finer Touch Construction, Vivid Seats and SYNT Travel.

In addition to multiple Telly Awards, Trending Today also has been recognized by Los Angeles Film Awards, Vegas Television and Movie Awards, and the Lonely Wolf Film Festival.

To learn more about Trending Today, visit www.trendingtoday.com.

About Trending Today

Trending Today, the acclaimed television series airing on A&E, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, captures the entrepreneurial ambition that drives innovation around the world. Each episode highlights the latest technologies, market trends, and groundbreaking ideas through a thoughtfully selected lineup of inventors, innovators, and thought leaders. Crossing a wide range of industries, including consumer products, luxury lifestyles, health, and technology, Trending Today features companies and people who are pushing boundaries and redefining excellence. To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com.

