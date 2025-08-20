Z3Metaverse: Z3 Metaverse Introduces Groundbreaking Artist Compensation and Virtual Property Ownership in Web-3 Era

Stevie Marco Promises Financial Prosperity for the Arts in the Metaverse

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Z3 Metaverse Founder Stevie Marco understands exactly what it is like to make a living as an artist because he has walked the walk. Stevie has made records and performed with some of the greats, that include world famous violinist Karen Briggs, stand-up bass icon Buster Williams, Cindy Blackman-Santana, Marcus Baylor, Joe Brotherton, Jimi Dred and many more.

These great musicians and 57 others, including new and undiscovered talent, all performed with Stevie on the Z3 Metaverse musical score; "Respect and Love Manifesto", that includes 17 original compositions with 27 musical movements. https://z3metaverse.com/page/songfi?elementType=music&elementId=47500&t=1756395205792

"Musicians and artists have been getting the shaft for centuries dating back to the Court Jester, who was lucky to get flipped a coin or two by guests of the King after a night of entertainment" says Stevie.

Not a-lot has changed over the centuries with the entertainment industry machine hoarding the overwhelming majority of the revenue generated from artistic works. In the 1950's, 60's and beyond, it was the record labels and publishing companies abusing the financial well-being of the artist and controlling their careers through draconian contracts, broken promises and outright thievery.

Then in 2000, the Web-2 internet exploded, with artists hoping to use this new medium to prosper without the interference of major labels and publishers controlling artist compensation, creative boundaries and industry access. Those hopes, however, were dashed as Big Tech moved in quickly to make new rules and compensation restrictions that, yet again, screwed the artist to an even greater extent.

Twenty-five years later, in August of 2025, Web-2 targeted ads and consumer data hijacking is out and the ad-free / no personal data collection Web-3 internet is in, known as the "Decentralized Z3 Metaverse" with Big Tech shut out. In Z3's game changing artist compensation model, musicians and artists receive historic long-term financial compensation, virtual property ownership, creative independence and limitless support.

"Z3 has created its own Metaverse economy that kicks Big Tech to the curb and puts the artist at the top of the food chain with revolutionary income streams that provide long-term compensation and virtual property ownership for all forms of artistic expression", says trumpet virtuoso and Z3 Metaverse property owner Joe Brotherton.

Visit https://z3metaverse.com to watch the "Metaverse Property Tour" and "White Paper" presentations posted that explain in detail Z3's artist compensation model that will result in a rainbow of new music and art. At Z3, the artist finally receives dramatically enhanced financial compensation, Metaverse property ownership, artistic independence and unwavering respect for bringing their original works of art to the world.

