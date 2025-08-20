Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Sparta Commercial Services' Agoge Global USA Doubles Lending Capacity to $2 Million, Strengthening First-Mover Position in Brazil's $278 Billion Import Market

Rapid growth from $1M to $2M capacity highlights platform scalability, market demand, and competitive advantage in cross-border trade finance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. ("Sparta" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SRCO), a fintech and private credit solutions provider with diversified operations in financial services, e-commerce & mobile technology, and health and wellness, today announced that its subsidiary, Agoge Global USA, Inc. ("Agoge"), in partnership with WeDev Group Ltda. of Brazil, has doubled its lending capacity to $2 million-just months after reaching the $1 million milestone.

This acceleration reflects robust demand for Agoge's proprietary EZBroker360 platform, which provides staged financing and automated payment solutions for Brazilian importers in a market where total imports reached $277.6 billion USD in 2024. Agoge is initially targeting high-volume sectors including automobiles, textiles, machinery, vehicle components, wines, and specialty goods-segments with persistent financing gaps and complex cross-border payment challenges.

"Reaching $2 million in lending capacity so soon after our first milestone is a clear validation of our business model and market position," said Anthony Havens, CEO of Sparta Commercial Services. "We hold a first-mover advantage in applying this innovative financing and compliance solution specifically to the Brazil import market. By reducing customs clearance from up to 20 business days to about 8, and enabling near-instant settlement after the Bill of Lading is issued, we're delivering tangible value to importers and exporters while positioning for rapid scaling."

Since launch, the platform has been tested, validated, and fully automated, with multiple corporate clients completing full loan cycles. Early adopters have increased their transaction volume, referred new clients, and contributed to a growing backlog of qualified prospects awaiting onboarding. The Company is evaluating opportunities to expand lending capacity rapidly in response to strong client demand, targeting $100 million in annual transaction volume as an important milestone in its broader growth strategy.

Agoge's lending activity targets loans under $500,000 and under 180 days in duration, enabling regulatory efficiency under recent Central Bank of Brazil reforms. By providing a domestic-style payment experience-splitting payments across shipment milestones-Agoge reduces dependence on traditional bank loans, improves cash flow for importers, enables better supplier discounts, and enhances liquidity for exporters.

Eduardo Ribeiro, CEO of WeDev Group Ltda., added, "The market response has been exceptional. Our clients tell us that the combination of staged private credit and our automated, compliance-first platform is unlike anything else available to them. This rapid increase in capacity reflects both the scalability of our technology and the trust we're earning in the market."

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com), founded in 2004 and headquartered in New York City, is a fintech company operating across three business segments: Financial Services, E-Commerce & Mobile Technology, and Health and Wellness. Its subsidiaries include Agoge Global USA, Inc., which provides staged financing and compliance solutions for cross-border trade; iMobile Solutions, Inc., a provider of mobile application development, website design, e-commerce solutions, and vehicle history reports; New World Health Brands, Inc., which offers a line of high-quality wellness supplements; and Sparta Crypto, Inc., which develops cryptocurrency payment and transaction solutions. The Company's diversified business model supports growth through innovation, strategic partnerships, and market-driven technology solutions.

About Agoge Global USA, Inc.

Agoge Global USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., provides finance, facilitation, and communications services within the import/export sector, focusing on underserved markets. Agoge's proprietary platform automates compliance, invoicing, and settlement processes, enabling Brazilian importers to access private credit and streamline global trade transactions. For more information, visit www.agogeglobalusa.com.

About WeDev Group Ltda.

WeDev Group Ltda. is a Brazilian innovator focused on disrupting traditional standards through new business models that drive efficiency, compliance, and growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, possible fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: www.sec.gov.

