Narmi and Grasshopper Launch First MCP Server By a U.S. Bank For AI-Driven Insights

Narmi and Grasshopper enable greater access to secure, AI-powered Financial Analysis and Insights Through Claude

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Narmi , a digital banking technology developer, and Grasshopper Bank , a client-first, full-service digital bank, have launched a first-of-its-kind Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that will allow Grasshopper's Business Banking clients to access personalized financial analysis and insights through Claude, Anthropic's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. While Claude is the first integration, this groundbreaking infrastructure sets the stage for seamless connectivity with other leading Large Language Models (LLMs) in the future.

Narmi's MCP server enables Grasshopper's small business and startup clients that work with Claude to securely query their financial information. Users can ask questions like "What's my checking account balance?" or "Can you categorize my top 10 recurring vendors?" and receive instant responses generated directly by the AI assistant. Data transfers to and from the MCP are underpinned by Narmi's robust security framework, including encryption of all data in transit and at rest.

As users increasingly seek faster, more intuitive ways to engage with their financial information, this new functionality consolidates various streams of financial data and simplifies outputs, providing rich personalized insights in a conversational setting. From budgeting guidance to in-depth cash flow analysis, users can receive tailored insights in real-time powered by AI.

"We don't see AI as a trend - it's innovation that can directly address the unique needs of community banks and credit unions. This integration represents the first time customers can analyze their financial data through an LLM like Claude, making banking as intuitive as asking a question. It's exactly the kind of innovation that helps our banking partners compete with the biggest names in finance."

- Chris Griffin, Co-President and Co-Founder, Narmi

Example Use Case

Ethan, a 29-year-old small business owner and Grasshopper client, is reviewing last month's expenses to better manage his company's cash flow. Instead of logging into multiple dashboards or exporting data into spreadsheets, he opens Claude Desktop on his laptop and types, "How much did my business spend on software and marketing last month, and how does that compare to revenue?"

Within seconds, Claude responds with a categorized expense breakdown, shows the percentage of revenue these categories represent, and offers suggestions for optimizing spend based on Ethan's actual transaction data at Grasshopper. He can then follow-up with questions like, "What expenses could I reduce to improve margins next quarter?" creating a conversational financial planning session and getting actionable, AI-powered insights that help him make smarter, data-driven financial decisions.

"This integration is a major step forward in our mission to redefine what digital banking can look like for modern businesses," said Pete Chapman, Chief Technology Officer at Grasshopper Bank. "We've always been committed to providing our clients with the most convenient and intuitive ways to access their banking services, and leveraging LLMs is a natural evolution of that commitment.

"By integrating AI in a secure and meaningful way, we're not just simplifying access to financial data, we're laying the foundation for a new era of banking where intelligent systems proactively support entrepreneurs and small businesses in anticipating challenges and seizing opportunities before they arise."

"What excites me most about this integration is how it democratizes access to sophisticated financial insights. Previously, only customers of some banks, or people who paid for financial planning apps like Monarch, had access to AI-powered financial tools. Now, every community bank can offer their members the same cutting-edge experience, quickly leveling the playing field in a way we've never seen before."

- Yaro Melnyk, Group Technical Product Manager, Narmi

Launch Details

The Narmi MCP banking integration is now available in private beta for select Narmi partners, with general availability planned for Q3 2025. This experimental release is designed with read-only access and bank-grade security protocols to ensure data integrity while allowing users to explore the power of AI-driven financial insights in a secure environment.

Financial institutions interested in offering their members AI-powered banking can contact Narmi to join the early access program.

At Grasshopper, the MCP server is currently being rolled out to a limited group of clients as a part of a controlled beta, with plans to expand availability across the bank's broader Business Banking portfolio in Q4 2025. Grasshopper clients interested in participating in the beta are encouraged to reach out to Client Services at support@grasshopper.bank to learn more and join the waitlist for early access.

For more information, read Narmi's latest blog on MCP technology .

About Narmi

New York City-based Narmi's digital platform empowers financial institutions to unlock the very latest capabilities in digital banking and account opening, enabling them to move faster, tap new growth opportunities, and achieve true digital transformation. The Narmi One platform was built with the customer experience in mind, empowering community financial institutions with an experience that is always effortless, current, and dependable. As a result, Narmi's customers see as much as 3x account growth in less than 30 days and 4x deposit growth in as little as 90 days. Additionally, Narmi's financial institution clients are winning awards like Bankrate's Best Online Bank and Nerdwallet's Best Bank for Online Experience. For more information, please visit narmi.com .

About Grasshopper

With total assets of approximately $1.4 billion, Grasshopper Bank is a client-first, full-service digital bank. Grasshopper Bank replaces the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to banking with a suite of products and services tailored to specific industries and a passionate team of experts with deep expertise in their fields. Grasshopper Bank's banking solutions cover small businesses, startups, venture capital and private equity firms, fintech-focused Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and commercial API banking platforms, SBA lending, commercial real estate lending, yacht lending and white-labeled consumer banking. Headquartered in New York, New York, the bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information, visit Grasshopper Bank's website at www.grasshopper.bank or follow Grasshopper Bank on LinkedIn or X .

Disclaimer: Narmi and Grasshopper provide the MCP Server and APIs to connect end user financial data with leading LLMs, but do not control or endorse the outputs, insights, or advice generated by third-party LLMs. Any information provided by an LLM is solely its work product and does not constitute financial advice from Narmi or Grasshopper. Narmi is a technology provider and not a financial advisor. The use of any LLM is at each client's own risk and governed by its separate agreement with its provider.

SOURCE: Grasshopper

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/narmi-and-grasshopper-launch-first-mcp-server-by-a-u.s.-bank-for-ai-1062887