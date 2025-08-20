AireSpring Launches Managed FortiSASE Solution

Strengthening Enterprise Security with End-to-End Managed SASE, Backed by Fortinet Technology and AireSpring Expertise

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / AireSpring, a leading global provider of managed connectivity and IT services, today announced the launch of its Managed FortiSASE solution, enhancing its comprehensive suite of SD-WAN, SASE, and cybersecurity offerings. Powered by Fortinet's industry-leading FortiSASE platform and supported by AireSpring's expert-managed services, the new solution delivers scalable, cloud-native security for hybrid, remote, and branch users across global enterprise environments.

As a Fortinet Engage Expert Partner, AireSpring has a long-standing track record delivering managed Fortinet solutions with certified in-house technical support. The addition of Managed FortiSASE brings together Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Firewall as-a-service (FWaaS), Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) , Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and integrated SD-WAN, all orchestrated by AireSpring's global team and its award-winning AIreCONTROL IT Service Management (ITSM) platform.

"We're excited to extend our security portfolio with FortiSASE, enabling our customers to secure today's hybrid workforce with greater agility and centralized control," said Avi Lonstein, CEO of AireSpring. "This launch reflects our commitment to delivering flexible, enterprise-grade security solutions that simplify operations while improving protection across every user, application, and device."

Why Choose AireSpring for FortiSASE?

AireSpring offers a uniquely differentiated FortiSASE experience through:

Fully Managed Deployment and Support - Including policy configuration, monitoring, and 24/7 support from certified engineers and NOC teams.

Global Reach - End-to-end delivery across 190+ countries, backed by local expertise and global project coordination.

Integrated ITSM and SD-WAN - AIreCONTROL platform unifies monitoring, alerting, ticketing, and analytics alongside advanced FortiSASE features.

Single Vendor Simplicity - Consolidated billing, service management, and escalation with one trusted provider worldwide.

Key Features of Managed FortiSASE:

Zero Trust Access & Private Application Protection

Real-Time Threat Detection & Web Filtering

Secure SaaS and Cloud Application Access

Full SD-WAN Integration for Hybrid and Remote Sites

Unified Security Policies Across Users and Locations

With pre-integrated solutions like AIreMONITOR, AIreAUTOMATE, and 10-minute support response via Tier 3 engineering AIrePODs, enterprises benefit from faster issue resolution, improved security posture, and a reduced IT burden with AireSpring Managed FortiSASE.

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider. We design and deliver customized IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for enterprises worldwide. Our AI-powered AIreCONTROL ITSM platform, combined with personalized support, ensures a superior customer experience. AireSpring's services include Managed Connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, Cloud Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions, offered through a diverse network of channel partners, including TSDs, MSPs, and VARs. With access to over 200 network providers globally, we provide seamless, fully managed, single-source solutions with one bill and one point of contact.

