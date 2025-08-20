Proserv Aviation Becomes First Stocking Distributor of GripEdge Tools for Aviation Market

GripEdge Fastener Tools Expand Availability Through North American Distribution

OAK CREEK, WI / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Proserv Aviation, distributor of private aircraft parts and ground support equipment, has entered a new North American distribution agreement with GripEdge Tools, becoming the brand's first stocking distributor for the aviation market. This collaboration marks a major step in Proserv's mission to equip the aviation community with the industry's most trusted solutions.

Recognized worldwide for innovation in fastener extraction, GripEdge designs tools that make quick work of damaged, corroded, and hard-to-remove fasteners.

At the core of GripEdge's product innovation is their patented Rounding Prevention Technology (RPT), which grips and draws material inward, rather than forcing it outward, dramatically reducing fastener rounding and slippage common with conventional sockets and wrenches. RPT delivers particular value in aviation maintenance and repair operations, where precision and reliability are non-negotiable.

Proserv Aviation now offers the full GripEdge Tools product line directly through their website, featuring high-performance tools for aviation professionals. The lineup includes hand drive sockets, impact drive sockets, T-handles, multi-bit sets, extractor sets, and more.

"GripEdge tools lock on tight. No slipping, no rounding, and ultimately less time wasted in the hangar or shop. These tools give our customers access to smarter, tougher, and more efficient solutions built for the unique demands of aviation maintenance," said Erik Coates, Business Director of Proserv Aviation.

Coates added, "Our relationship with GripEdge began by using the tools ourselves. We were impressed by their performance and reliability. It became clear these tools weren't just a fit for our team; they're a game changer for aviation professionals everywhere."

