Vastian Partners with ACHC to Automate Accreditation Standards within Readiness Platform

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Vastian, a leading provider of Quality management software for hospitals and laboratories, today announced its partnership with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) to streamline the regulatory compliance process for acute care and critical access hospitals. Vastian has integrated the ACHC accreditation standards within its Quality management system application, Vastian Readiness, allowing hospitals to access and adhere to the latest ACHC standards, upload or connect evidence of their standard compliance, and closely monitor their state of survey preparedness.

Vastian Readiness is a robust accreditation and survey readiness management solution that enables teams to efficiently organize survey standards, responses, and documentation in a single location. The automated platform keeps hospitals ready for any self-assessment, mock, or on-site survey, allowing teams to effectively show evidence of their higher standards to all deeming authorities.

"Vastian and ACHC are united in our commitment to elevating Quality and helping hospitals meet the highest standards," said Michelle Hilburn, Vastian's associate vice president of Quality, compliance and standards. "This seamless integration supports continuous improvement and consistent readiness for accreditation surveys, ultimately contributing to higher quality care and better patient outcomes in the acute and critical care spaces."

The integration of ACHC standards within Vastian's platform enhances efficiency by reducing the administrative burden associated with manual updates and tracking, and encourages regulatory compliance as a shared responsibility across the organization. Within Vastian's integrated platform, any activity, task, or evidence across its other five applications (Document Control, APPIL, Events, Rounding, and Competency) can also be connected to the ACHC accreditation process.

"ACHC is proud to partner with Vastian in supporting hospitals that strive to deliver safe, high-quality care," said Patrick Horine, vice president, acute care services at ACHC. "By integrating our standards into Vastian's Readiness platform, hospitals gain real-time access to the latest accreditation requirements and the tools to promote continuous compliance and improvement. This automation empowers care teams to stay survey-ready while focusing more time and energy on what matters most: improving patient care."

Learn more about Vastian here and learn more about ACHC here.

About Vastian

Founded in 1995, Vastian provides the leading SaaS-based quality management software for clinical laboratories and hospitals in the country. We offer support for more than 5,000 healthcare facilities in all 50 states, 50 countries, all 7 continents, and over 500,000 clinical professionals each year. With our proprietary platform, we provide a full suite of solutions from document and compliance management to enterprise and individual education and CEUs, as well as readiness assessments to ensure preparedness for compliance agency regulations and certification. Vastian is a private equity backed, fast-growing business based in Lawrenceville, GA, outside Atlanta. Learn more at Vastian.com or click here.

About ACHC

Accreditation leader ACHC develops solutions trusted by healthcare providers across the continuum of care though a proven commitment to a customized, collaborative accreditation experience tailored to individual needs. ACHC's Acute Care Hospital Accreditation Program dates from 1945, has held CMS deeming authority since 1965, and joined the ACHC program portfolio in 2020.

To learn more, visit achc.org, email customerservice@achc.org, or call (855) 937-2242.

