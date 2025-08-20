Jason Pappas Joins Zekelman Industries as Vice President of AI and Innovation

Pappas previously served as Director of AI and Innovation at Eaton Corporation

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Zekelman Industries, the leading independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and a pioneer in integrated real estate development, today announced the appointment of Jason Pappas as Vice President of AI and Innovation. In this newly created role, Pappas will report to Mickey McNamara, President of Zekelman Industries, and lead the company's enterprise-wide strategy to accelerate AI adoption, strengthen operational excellence, and enhance the customer experience.

Jason Pappas, VP of AI and Innovation, Zekelman Industries

"The creation of the Vice President of AI and Innovation role underscores Zekelman's commitment to innovation and disciplined technology leadership," explained McNamara. "Under Jason's leadership, we will intensify our efforts to apply generative AI, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation to improve safety, quality, and throughput while delivering faster, more advanced services to our customers."

Pappas brings more than 25 years of experience in the manufacturing and power management industry, with a proven track record in deploying advanced technologies to drive measurable business outcomes. His background spans technical and customer-facing roles in IT, sales, and marketing, with specialization in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and process and organizational change management. He previously served as Director of AI and Innovation at Eaton Corporation. Pappas holds an MBA from Michigan State University and a BS in Computer Science from Duquesne University.

"I'm thrilled to join Zekelman and advance the company's investments in AI and innovation within the organization and across its customer base," said Pappas.

Pappas will partner with the company's technology, operations, and customer-facing teams to drive outcomes that create value for our customers: support for real-time decision making, shorter lead times, and transparent, data-backed performance.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 19 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Donovan

Director of Marketing Communications, Zekelman

312.339.3838

amanda.donovan@zekelman.com

Owen Serey

Management Supervisor - Public Relations, Mower

513.639.7455

oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Zekelman Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/jason-pappas-joins-zekelman-industries-as-vice-president-of-ai-and-innovation-1063066