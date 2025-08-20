Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
WKN: A3DXTH | ISIN: US74979T4058 | Ticker-Symbol:
20.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Signature Apps: RAADR App Co-Founder Larry "Bone Collector" Williams to Spearhead Brand Ambassador Push for Anti-Bullying Initiatives

Basketball legend and viral influencer joins forces with RAADR CEO Jacob DiMartino to expand nationwide anti-bullying campaigns and cyber safety awareness

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Signature Apps, (OTC:NGCG) the developer of the RAADR App, an innovative platform focused on protecting children from bullying, cyberbullying, and online threats, announced today that Co-Founder Larry "Bone Collector" Williams will lead a major nationwide initiative to recruit new brand ambassadors for the company's anti-bullying campaigns.

Williams will focus on bringing high-profile social media influencers, professional athletes, and celebrities onto the RAADR team to amplify the app's mission and expand awareness of anti-bullying and cyber safety programs across the United States.

"We are going to be working very hard and diligently with Bone Collector to bring on the right ambassadors to push our message," said Jacob DiMartino, CEO of RAADR. "Our goal is to take our platform and message all the way to Washington, D.C., and work with President Trump on passing new initiatives and reforms focused on cyberbullying and cyber security-protecting our youth from campus violence and suicide."

About Larry "Bone Collector" Williams

Larry "Bone Collector" Williams is a globally recognized streetball icon, professional basketball trainer, and viral content creator with a combined social media following of over 2.3 million fans:

  • Instagram: 1.2M+

  • TikTok: 500K+

  • Facebook: 400K+

  • YouTube: 400K+

Best known for his jaw-dropping ball-handling skills and "ankle-breaking" moves, Williams rose to fame on ESPN's AND1 Mixtape Tour, where he earned recognition as the "Most Dangerous Streetball Player in the World" by SLAM Magazine and received ESPN's prestigious Streetball Legend Award.

As a trainer, Williams has worked with top NBA athletes and celebrities, including James Harden, Nate Robinson, and Ron Artest, and has served as an on-court coach and consultant for multiple ESPN productions.

About RAADR

RAADR, Inc. is a technology company committed to protecting children from bullying, cyberbullying, and online dangers through its RAADR App, which empowers parents, guardians, and schools with tools to monitor, detect, and prevent harmful online behavior. The app leverages artificial intelligence and real-time monitoring to promote safety, accountability, and awareness in digital spaces.

For more information, visit www.Raadrapp.com

Media Contact:
RAADR, Inc.
Email: press@raadr.com

SOURCE: Signature Apps



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/raadr-app-co-founder-larry-%22bone-collector%22-williams-to-spearhead-brand-ambass-1063128

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
