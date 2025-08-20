Honored alongside partners HP Inc., Sanofi, TE Connectivity, PepsiCo, Inc., Standard Chartered, and Freeport-McMoRan, for excellence in compliance training and corporate learning programs

LRN Corporation, a leader in ethics and compliance solutions, won a total of seven awards at the 2025 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards®, capturing four Gold awards and three Silver awards in the Learning and Development category. This is LRN's fifth consecutive year being honored by the Brandon Hall Group.

"The Brandon Hall Group Awards are especially meaningful because they are submitted in collaboration with our clients and reflect recommendations that come directly from our client relationship teams," said Lenny Izzo, Chief Revenue Officer at LRN Corporation. "They are a true testament to the strength of our relationships and the trust our clients place in us to help them achieve their goals."

The seven wins, all accepted jointly with client partners HP Inc., Sanofi, TE Connectivity, PepsiCo, Inc., Standard Chartered, and Freeport-McMoran, exemplify LRN's innovative and client-focused approach of developing top-tier training courses designed to meet each organization's specific needs.

Four Gold Wins:

TE Connectivity Catalyst Reveal (Best Learning Technology Implementation)

HP Inc. 2024 Cybersecurity Phish and Consequence (Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning)

PepsiCo, Inc. New Hire Code of Conduct Course (Best Custom Content)

Standard Chartered Health, Safety, Wellbeing, and Security (Best Custom Content)

Three Silver Wins:

Sanofi Catalyst Reveal (Best Learning Technology Implementation)

Freeport-McMoRan Anti-Bribery and Corruption Com (Best Compliance Training)

HP Inc. Integrating Privacy in the Product Engineering (Best Custom Content)

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria: alignment to their business need and environment; program design, functionality, and delivery; adoption, integration, user experience; innovation and creativity; and overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

"This year's Excellence Award winners exemplify the transformative power of strategic human capital management. Through their innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement, these organizations have not only achieved remarkable business outcomes but have also redefined what it means to create truly people-centric workplaces. Our comprehensive evaluation process has identified these programs as benchmarks for organizational excellence and innovation," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards were announced on August 14, 2025. View the full list of winners here: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

About LRN Corporation

LRN is the world's largest dedicated ethics and compliance company, educating and helping more than 30 million people each year worldwide navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and foster ethical cultures. As one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies, LRN's growth and impact underscore our commitment to excellence and innovation in the advancement of ethical business practices. Our combination of practical analytics and software solutions, education, and strategic advisement helps companies translate their values into concrete practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable, competitive advantage. LRN is the trusted long-term partner to more than 2700 organizations, including some of the most respected and successful businesses in the world.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.

