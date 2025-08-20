Altasciences is proud to announce that it has received a sustainability Gold Medal from EcoVadis, placing the contract research organization (CRO) in the 96th percentile and among the top 5% of companies evaluated globally. EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, has collaborated closely with Altasciences to enhance its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, underscoring the company's commitment to a sustainable future and a reduced environmental footprint.

Supported by a powerful technology platform and a team of experts, EcoVadis rated Altasciences on several criteria: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement-all of which achieved scores above 75 out of 100. "We have made great strides in our ESG initiatives, and these scores demonstrate our team's hard work and commitment to ESG principles and a sustainable future," saidDavid Grégoire, Chief Quality and Compliance Officer, Altasciences.

With responsibility at the heart of its values, Altasciences has integrated ESG principles into every aspect of its operations, championing sustainable practices, ethical governance, inclusion, and employee well-being, and has increased its sustainability rating by 30% from 2024 to 2025.

As a committed participant in the UN Global Compact, the company upholds principles of human rights, labor standards, environmental stewardship and anti-corruption, and is advancing toward science-based emission reductions by 2030, in alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

For more information on Altasciences' commitment to ESG and sustainability efforts, visit the company website.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 30 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, research support, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster. To learn more about Altasciences, visit altasciences.com.

