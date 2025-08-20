Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

From Passion to Destination: Waydoo Users Successfully Complete the Non-stop Miami to Bimini, Bahamas eFoil Challenge

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of Waydoo eFoil users recently accomplished a remarkable feat by successfully crossing the open waters from Miami to the Bahamas. They are the first group of Waydoo users to complete a 100-kilometer open-sea journey on eFoils. More than just a distance milestone, this challenge embodied their shared passion, perseverance, and unwavering trust in the cutting-edge technology beneath their feet.

Waydoo Users Complete the Non-stop Miami to Bahamas eFoil Challenge

"There was a moment before we set off when I wondered, could we really fly across the ocean on an eFoil?" reflected Hau, the team's expedition lead rider. The group, made up of individuals from diverse professional backgrounds, united through their love of the ocean and deep confidence in Waydoo's products. Over the course of a five-hour journey, they successfully completed this milestone strait crossing.

"We faced drifting seaweed, blinding surface glare, and shifting ocean swells yet, with unwavering focus and trust in the Waydoo Flyer EVO, we overcame every challenge," Hau said. "The Gliding C1100 wing offered exceptional lift and stability, while Waydoo's plug-and-play battery system enabled seamless mid-ocean swaps, keeping us fully immersed in the journey."

"The Waydoo Flyer EVO isn't just powerful; it gave us real confidence," recalled team member Sal. "In open water, you need more than speed; you need stability, safety, and endurance. The Flyer EVO delivered on all fronts." Powered by four battery units, the team maintained an average speed of 18 to 24 mph throughout the journey. In some areas, the water was over 700 meters deep, yet the Flyer EVO's efficient propulsion system ensured steady performance, allowing them to focus on the ride rather than the equipment.

Waydoo Users Complete the Non-stop Miami to Bahamas eFoil Challenge

As a fully electric, zero-emission watercraft, the Waydoo Flyer EVO embodies a more sustainable approach to ocean exploration. Its high-efficiency motor, Smart Flight Assistance System, extended battery life, and strong wave resistance made this ambitious open-sea crossing possible.

Every kilometer pushed their physical limits and reaffirmed their commitment. The Miami to Bahamas route, a dream for many ocean adventurers, became a reality through teamwork and innovation.

Waydoo remains committed to advancing accessibility in water sports through continuous innovation. This journey highlighted both the users' dedication and their close connection with the brand. Building on this foundation, they look ahead to even greater possibilities on the water.

Waydoo Users Complete the Non-stop Miami to Bahamas eFoil Challenge

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753259/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753260/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753261/3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-passion-to-destination-waydoo-users-successfully-complete-the-non-stop-miami-to-bimini-bahamas-efoil-challenge-302534557.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.