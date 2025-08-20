Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brno Powers Global Hits like Mafia and Cultivates the Next Game Dev Generation

BRNO, Czech Republic, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brno is once again the centre of global gaming attention with the release of Mafia: The Old Country published by 2K and developed by Hangar?13 based in the Czech game development capital. The fourth part of the acclaimed Mafia series has sold an estimated 800,000 copies in just four days, earning favorable reviews on both Metacritic and Steam. This success underscores Brno as a hub for globally celebrated AAA titles, powered by a thriving ecosystem that includes the innovation agency JIC.

Another showcase of local talent, the tactical FPS Gray Zone Warfare from Madfinger Games, stormed the Steam charts in April 2024, reaching 500,000 sales in its first four days and passing one million units overall. The studio successfully transitioned from mobile to PC with a worldwide hit.

Brno teams also contributed to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Fineway Studios led the game's dubbing and localization, producing the most extensive Czech voiceover ever. In July 2025, Warhorse Studios opened a new Brno office to strengthen both ongoing development and future DLC production, tapping into the region's deep talent pool.

New Talent, Big Ideas

Beyond blockbusters, a new wave of Czech creators is gaining global attention. Mourning Tide, a horror-fishing adventure created by Brno high school students, went viral after YouTube star Markiplier (37+ million subscribers) featured it. Its Steam demo has since attracted international support.

Another standout, Dreadline Express by indie developer David Konecný, won 'Best Game' at the 2025 Indie Awards during Brno's Game Access Conference, Central Europe's leading industry gathering. Both projects were supported by Gamebaze, the country's first dedicated game incubator powered by the innovation agency JIC.

Brno: Europe's Powerhouse in Game Development

With over 40 studios and 900+ developers, the Brno region ranks among Europe's most concentrated game development hubs. Local PC titles average 84% in Steam reviews, proof of consistent quality and player resonance. The city also thrives on mobile, with studios such as Terahype, Tinysoft, Noxgames, and Alda Games generating millions in revenue.

Behind these successes is a robust support system: strong education, the GameDev Area community, Gamebaze incubator, and the regional Game Cluster. This collaborative model is drawing attention across Europe and is being studied under the GAME-ER research project.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brno-powers-global-hits-like-mafia-and-cultivates-the-next-game-dev-generation-302533262.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.