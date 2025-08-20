Inter/Arch Jobs LLC: A-Level Results Prompt Career Rethink: University vs. Trades in the Age of AI

CROWBOROUGH, United Kingdom, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As students across the UK receive their A-Level results, the age-old question resurfaces: is university still the best route to a successful career? With the rapid rise of artificial intelligence transforming white-collar professions, more young people are now weighing the benefits of pursuing skilled trades such as plumbing, carpentry, and bricklaying, industries where demand far outstrips supply.

According to recent industry reports, the UK is facing a severe shortage of skilled tradespeople. This shortage not only threatens major housing and infrastructure projects but also presents a unique opportunity for school-leavers to enter careers that are both durable and lucrative. While AI is automating tasks in law, finance, and even aspects of design, trades remain rooted in practical, hands-on expertise that cannot easily be replaced.

Richard Eib, Managing Director of Inter/Arch Jobs, the global job platform connecting professionals in architecture, engineering, construction, and design, highlights this shift:

"We are entering a new era where the prestige of a university degree no longer guarantees security. Trades such as plumbing and carpentry are the backbone of society-skills that AI cannot replicate. For many students, these careers offer faster routes to financial independence, long-term stability, and a real sense of purpose."

Eib adds: "It's time we change the narrative. University is right for some, but we must also celebrate the trades as professional, rewarding, and essential. These are not just jobs, they are vital careers that will always be in demand, especially as we tackle housing shortages and climate challenges through sustainable building."

With thousands of vacancies across the built environment, Inter/Arch Jobs is encouraging young people, parents, and educators to consider pathways beyond traditional academia. The platform connects aspiring professionals with employers worldwide, supporting not just architects and engineers, but also the skilled tradespeople who bring projects to life.

As A-Level students decide their next steps, the future of work may look less like lecture halls-and more like workshops, construction sites, and studios, where creativity and craftsmanship remain irreplaceable.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Richard Eib

Managing Director

pr@interarchjobs.com

(0203) 769-9277

About Inter/Arch Jobs

Inter/Arch Jobs is a global career platform dedicated to connecting professionals across architecture, interior design, and engineering disciplines with leading employers, resources, and community networks in the built environment.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694395/InterArch_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-level-results-prompt-career-rethink-university-vs-trades-in-the-age-of-ai-302534645.html