Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Start angekündigt: Bisher +175% Kursgewinn in 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2025 15:10 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GOFO Express acquires CIRRO Parcel, unifying operations under the GOFO Brand

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025, a fast-growing U.S.-based last-mile delivery provider, has acquired CIRRO Parcel, the last-mile logistics arm of CIRRO serving France, the Netherlands, and Italy. Moving forward, the two companies will operate under one unified name: GOFO.

Billboard with GOFO brand slogan

This strategic unification integrates CIRRO Parcel's European operational excellence with GOFO Express's technology-driven U.S. logistics network, creating a smarter, more reliable local delivery experience on a truly global scale. By transforming last-mile delivery from a challenge into a strategic advantage, GOFO empowers customers with unmatched speed, precision, and consistency.

Alongside the acquisition, GOFO is unveiling a refreshed brand identity, complete with a new name, logo, and visual system, reflecting its modern, innovation-led approach. With operations now spanning North America and Europe, GOFO is building a trusted delivery network that elevates service for e-commerce businesses and consumers alike.

Despite the brand revamp, GOFO's commitment to customers and partners remains unchanged. All services, standards, and infrastructure will continue without disruption while being backed by a stronger, global platform.

"We are delighted to welcome CIRRO Parcel into the GOFO family. This milestone instantly expands our trusted last-mile network into key European markets without having to build from the ground up," said Marshall Yuan, Director of Global Strategy at GOFO. "As e-commerce grows and customer expectations continue to rise, GOFO is evolving into more than a logistics provider; we are a long-term growth partner for global retailers, local merchants, and e-commerce platforms."

About GOFO

GOFOis a fast-growing last-mile delivery company serving the U.S., France, the Netherlands, and Italy. Driven by our promise to "Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust," we blend advanced technology, operational excellence, and local agility to create seamless logistics experiences for retailers, e-commerce platforms, and consumers.

With an expanding network of sorting hubs, line hauls, and dedicated local teams, we cover over 10,000 ZIP codes, offering smart routing, real-time tracking, and full visibility. GOFO delivers not just parcels, but reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind, empowering every local journey.

For further information, please contact:

Email: branding@gofoexpress.com

Website: www.gofoexpress.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cd04f92-0e13-4e2c-99b7-2f522e598773


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.