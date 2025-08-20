Caduceus Software Systems Corp. (CSOC): Caduceus Software Systems Corp. Engages PCAOB Auditor to Support OTCQB Uplisting and SEC Reporting

Audit Engagement with Integritat CPA Marks Key Step in Strategic Roadmap Toward Nasdaq Capital Market

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caduceus Software Systems Corp. ("CSOC" or the "Company") (OTC: CSOC), a growth-stage consumer pet brand platform and parent company of McLovin's Pet, today announced that it has engaged Integrität Audit, Accounting & Advisory, LLC ("Integritat CPA"), a PCAOB-registered auditing firm, to conduct a comprehensive two-year financial audit.

This engagement represents a critical milestone in CSOC's multi-phase strategy to strengthen financial transparency, upgrade its public company profile, and prepare for uplisting from the OTCID to the OTCQB Venture Market, with a longer-term focus on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

"Engaging a PCAOB auditor is a major step forward in our roadmap," said David Ji, CEO of CSOC. "It underscores our commitment to meeting the highest standards of financial reporting and corporate governance while continuing to expand McLovin's presence as a national pet food brand. These actions are designed to give investors confidence in our progress and vision."

Strategic Roadmap in Motion

The Company's public company transformation plan includes:

Engagement of Integritat CPA, a PCAOB-registered firm, to conduct two years of financial audits

Preparation of a Form 10 filing to become fully SEC-reporting under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Planned filing of a S-1 Registration Statement to support future capital market initiatives

Implementation of a corporate name and ticker symbol change (pending regulatory approval)

Uplisting trajectory from OTCID → OTCQB, with a long-term Nasdaq Capital Market target

Operational Momentum Continues

While advancing its audit and public company initiatives, CSOC continues to deliver strong operating results through its subsidiary, McLovin's Pet. The brand is experiencing growing sales velocity, retail expansion into thousands of stores nationwide, and strong year-over-year revenue growth.

"Our retail traction shows that the business fundamentals are moving in lockstep with our capital markets strategy," Ji added. "We are focused on creating long-term value for shareholders by scaling a trusted pet nutrition brand under a transparent and institution-ready public company platform."

About McLovin's Pet

McLovin's Pet is a California -based manufacturer and distributor of premium pet nutrition products. Specializing in natural, freeze-dried raw treats and meals, McLovin's Pet sources only the freshest ingredients from trusted farmers, ranchers, and fishermen across the U.S. and Canada. The brand is committed to biologically appropriate, science-backed nutrition with no added hormones, antibiotics, or artificial ingredients - supporting optimal health and wellness for pets.

Currently available in thousands of retail locations nationwide, McLovin's Pet is one of the fastest-growing brands in the U.S. pet food market.

About Caduceus Software Systems Corp

Caduceus Software Systems Corp. (OTC: CSOC) is a Wyoming -based holding company focused on acquiring and scaling innovative consumer brands, with a core emphasis on the pet food and pet care industry. Its flagship subsidiary, McLovin's Pet, is a leading brand in natural, science-backed pet nutrition.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views, expectations, and beliefs of Caduceus Software Systems Corp. ("the Company") and its management team regarding future events and the Company's future performance.

Statements that include words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to various factors. These may include, but are not limited to: inability to complete or secure anticipated sales or partnerships, lack of sustained revenue growth, client attrition, supply chain disruptions, and changes in market or regulatory environments. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

OTC Markets : (OTCID: CSOC)

: (OTCID: CSOC) Phone: +1 (909) 366-2028

+1 (909) 366-2028 Website : https://mclovinscorp.co

: https://mclovinscorp.co Email : [email protected]

: [email protected] X: https://x.com/mclovinscorp

