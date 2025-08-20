Noho Inc.: NoHo, Inc. Announces that its CEO is providing up to $1 Million Interim Funding to Accelerate Growth Initiatives

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NoHo, Inc. (Stock Symbol: DRNK) ("NoHo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO will advance up to $1 million to the Company to fuel the Company's ongoing growth strategy.

Noho will receive an initial advance of $250,000. The proceeds will be allocated to increase the Company's investment in AIEnglish, it's Artificial Intelligence Company provide funding for Smog Armor, and support new acquisitions and working capital requirements.

Anthony Anish, CEO of Noho stated: "I am delighted that I have been able to arrange a loan that I will use to fund Noho. This interim financing marks the first round of funding to support our vision and plans. I am actively negotiating additional lines of credit and will communicate relevant developments to our shareholders as these negotiations advance. I am excited by the opportunity to bring revenue generating businesses into the Noho portfolio and build sustainable value for our stakeholders. Stay tuned, for further updates as I finalize new transactions."

About NoHo, Inc.

NoHo, Inc. (OTCID: DRNK) is being developed into a global Holding Company with diverse interest, including a California based mine and a minority interest in an AI Company. DRNK will search out innovative technologies that are eco-friendly including environmentally safe gold and other mineral extraction systems.

NoHo will continue its commitment to inspire people worldwide to adopt an environmentally conscious lifestyle. Our mission is to drive a global movement that champions sustainable living and eco-friendly practices in everyday life. The products we currently have and are developing will enable us to support our mission.

We believe that in addition to our environmentally conscious products, this approach will responsibly meet the world's mineral needs through innovative, cleaner mining practices that minimize environmental impact while acknowledging the essential role mining plays in modern life.

Additionally, NoHo is expanding its focus into the financial technology sector (Fintech), targeting investments in companies that are revenue and profit positive with proprietary software solutions to support long-term growth.

