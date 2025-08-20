Anzeige
WKN: 865496 | ISIN: US7433151039
Tradegate
20.08.25 | 15:38
215,70 Euro
+0,19 % +0,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
215,70216,8015:44
215,65216,7515:43
20.08.2025 14:24 Uhr
20.08.2025 14:24 Uhr
25 Leser
Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports July 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended July 31, 2025:

July
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025 2024 Change
Net premiums written$7,057 $6,378 11 %
Net premiums earned$6,986 $6,066 15 %
Net income$1,090 $814 34 %
Per share available to common shareholders$1.85 $1.38 34 %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$79 $63 25 %
Combined ratio 85.3 88.0 (2.7)pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 588.2 587.7 0 %
July 31,
(thousands; unaudited)
2025 2024 % Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency - auto10,510 9,127 15
Direct - auto15,392 12,881 19
Special lines6,915 6,391 8
Property3,622 3,379 7
Total Personal Lines36,439 31,778 15
Commercial Lines1,194 1,120 7
Companywide37,633 32,898 14

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive July 2025 Complete Earnings Release


