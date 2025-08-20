Aligos Therapeutics Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with the Appointment of Ramón Polo as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced the appointment of Ramón Polo, PharmD, PhD, MBA as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, effective immediately.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ramón to the leadership team at Aligos," said Sushmita Chanda, PhD, DABT, Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer at Aligos. "As we progress ALG-000184 through the Phase 2 B-SUPREME study, Ramón's extensive regulatory expertise will be a critical component as we think about the future of the program. His experience driving global regulatory strategies will help guide Aligos at this pivotal time."

"I am excited to join the Aligos team as the company looks towards later-stage development," stated Ramón Polo, MBA, PharmD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs at Aligos. "With my expertise leading global development and regulatory strategies at various pharma companies, I look forward to developing and implementing a comprehensive plan to aid in the continued development of ALG-000184."

Dr. Polo's diverse expertise includes leading and overseeing development teams, pharmacovigilance programs and regulatory strategies. He joins Aligos from Shionogi Inc., where he served as the Senior Vice President, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, and focused on regulatory strategies for a number of different Therapeutic Areas, including infectious diseases. Previously, Dr. Polo was the Vice President, Head of Infectious Diseases, Vaccines & Global Public Health Regulatory Affairs at Johnson & Johnson, where he played a key role in navigating the scientific, regulatory and global rollout challenges of the largest health crisis in a century as part of Johnson & Johnson's core team for the COVID-19 vaccine. Prior to this, Dr. Polo led the development strategy of treatments for influenza, RSV and hepatitis C at Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Polo received his PharmD, Master of Science and Ph.D. in Clinical Biochemistry from the Complutense University of Madrid in Spain. He obtained his Global MBA from the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, and attended the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos' financial results and performance as well as research and development activities, including regulatory status and the timing of announcements and updates relating to our regulatory filings and clinical trials. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos' clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos' capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2025 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



