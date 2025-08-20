ROCKWOOL A/S: ROCKWOOL adjusts outlook related to revenue and earnings for full-year 2025

Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 49 - 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

20 August 2025



ROCKWOOL adjusts outlook related to revenue and earnings for full-year 2025

To reflect the challenging market environment, ROCKWOOL adjusts the outlook for revenue and earnings for 2025 as follows:

Revenue is expected to be at level with last year in local currencies, changed from previously revenue growth of low single-digit percent in local currencies.

EBIT margin is expected to be below 16 percent, changed from previously around 16 percent.



Main highlights for Q2 and H1 2025:

Revenue in H1 2025 reached 1,947 MEUR, an increase of one percent measured in both local currencies and reported figures compared to last year. The 2024 acquisitions had a two-percentage point positive impact in H1 2025 compared to last year.

Revenue in Q2 2025 reached 988 MEUR, a decrease of two percent measured in both local currencies and reported figures compared to last year, including a two-percentage point positive impact from the 2024 acquisitions.

EBIT in H1 2025 decreased 10 percent to 307 MEUR. EBIT margin reached 15.8 percent, down 1.9 percentage points compared to H1 2024.

EBIT in Q2 2025 decreased 19 percent to 153 MEUR. EBIT margin reached 15.5 percent, down 3.2 percentage points compared to Q2 2024

Outlook 2025:

In a varied macroeconomic environment and with the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, we expect the near-term to be constrained in some key markets, including North America. Assuming no major changes in the current conditions and based on the H1 2025 performance, we expect that our full-year revenue will be at level with last year in local currencies compared to the previous outlook of a low single-digit revenue growth in local currencies.

We continue to monitor market conditions and assess the possible impact on performance across our organisation to adjust capacity and activity if needed. Based on the H1 2025 earnings level and the ongoing efforts, we forecast an EBIT margin below 16 percent, compared to the previous outlook of an EBIT margin around 16 percent.

The investment level excluding acquisitions is maintained at around 450 MEUR.

ROCKWOOL Group will publish its full Q2 and H1 2025 results later today.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Chief Financial Officer

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 56 03 00