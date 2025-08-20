USA News Group: Quantum Computing Could Break the Internet. Some Are Already Building the Fix

Issued on behalf of Scope Technologies Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News GroupNews Commentary - As the prospect of quantum-enabled cyberattacks draws closer, companies of every size are stepping up efforts to secure their digital assets. Analysts at Fortune Business Insights forecast that the global cybersecurity market could balloon to US$562.77 billion by 2032, expanding at a 14.4% compound annual growth rate, driven largely by rising concerns over AI-powered threats and quantum-era vulnerabilities. Separate projections from Research and Markets suggest the post-quantum cryptography space will expand at 41.47% annually, reaching US$17.7 billion by 2030, while Precedence Research places that figure closer to US$30 billion by 2034. Against this backdrop, cybersecurity innovators are racing to build new defenses that can withstand both current and next-generation attacks-including recent activity from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT), Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN), F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV), and Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX).

Governments are also moving to get ahead of the curve. A new bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate aims to formalize a national cybersecurity strategy tailored for the quantum computing age. With the technology fast approaching mainstream adoption, industry voices are warning that AI security may be on borrowed time-especially as Nvidia's Jensen Huang recently called this a technological "inflection point".

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire Plurilock Security Private Limited ("Cloud Codes"), an India-based SSO and cloud platform founded in 2011-an early, strategic step aimed at bringing quantum-resistant authentication to market, pending customary closing conditions and required exchange approvals.

The acquisition immediately strengthens Scope's market position by adding 270 business clients and 88,000 active end-users to its ecosystem. Cloud Codes brings a proven financial track record with CAD $673,012 in annual revenues for 2025 and CAD $228,131 in net income, demonstrating profitable operations that will contribute to Scope's bottom line. The company's global footprint spans India (80%), Europe (13%), and the United States (7%), providing Scope with established international distribution channels and enterprise relationships.

"By bringing Cloud Codes into the Scope Technologies family, we aim to accelerate our mission to deliver seamless, scalable, and quantum-secure authentication, entropy, and storage services," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies. "With full ownership of the infrastructure, we believe we can innovate more rapidly and offer enterprise-grade services that future-proof authentication against quantum threats."

Under the agreement terms, Scope Technologies will pay Plurilock Security Inc. CAD $100,000 in cash and issue 4,200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share, bringing the total consideration to CAD $1,780,000. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals from both the TSX Venture Exchange for Plurilock and the Canadian Securities Exchange for Scope Technologies.

The strategic rationale centers on Cloud Codes' proprietary distributed storage middleware, which will become the technological backbone for QSE's decentralized cloud infrastructure. This vertical integration positions Scope to control the complete technology stack for quantum-safe authentication and storage, creating competitive advantages that traditional SSO vendors cannot match. The company plans to rebrand the Cloud Codes platform under the QSE Group ecosystem, with future releases expected to bundle quantum-secure SSO services with storage offerings targeting regulated enterprises, banking, healthcare, and organizations requiring long-term data integrity.

The timing proves particularly strategic as NIST ratified quantum-resistant encryption standards including CRYSTALS-Kyber, Dilithium, and SPHINCS+ in 2024, with additional updates continuing through 2025-2026. Market readiness is accelerating as leading vendors embed post-quantum cryptography into Zero-Trust and VPN products, highlighting urgent demand for quantum-safe identity management solutions. The global SSO market is projected to exceed US$6 billion by 2030, while post-quantum cryptography is expected to reach US$17.7 billion over the same timeframe, positioning Scope at the intersection of two explosive growth markets.

This acquisition follows the July launch of QSE Group's enhanced website at www.qse.group, featuring enterprise assessment tools like the Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA). Scope's core Quantum Security Entropy (QSE) platform embeds military-grade post-quantum encryption within zero-trust architecture, designed to neutralize both current cyberattacks and future "harvest now, decrypt later" quantum threats.

With quantum computing reaching what Nvidia's Jensen Huang calls an "inflection point", Scope is positioning itself ahead of a market shift that could obsolete traditional encryption within the next decade. Early movers in quantum-resistant infrastructure could capture significant market share as enterprises scramble to upgrade legacy systems.

Carefoot and CTO Sean Prescott recently demonstrated Scope's technical leadership earlier this month at the DEF CON 33 Hacking Conference in Las Vegas. Prescott's presentation at Malware Village, titled "Who Controls the Kill Switch of the Future?", outlined how quantum adversaries could soon hijack sessions, bypass encryption, and poison AI classifiers faster than current defenses can respond.

"This isn't just theoretical anymore," said Carefoot. "Quantum-powered adversaries in the near future will be able to bypass encryption, hijack sessions, and poison AI classifiers at a pace defenders have never seen. Our goal at DEF CON is to assist the security community understand these risks, and how they may impact their current cryptographic systems."

The acquisition caps a period of rapid expansion for Scope. In July, the company strengthened its executive team with former Microsoft and Electronic Arts veteran Andrew Knight as Vice-President of Product. Knight's mandate includes accelerating QSE's roadmap and enhancing product-market fit across regulated industries vulnerable to quantum threats.

Knight's appointment followed Carefoot's June elevation to CEO, a transition that shifted Scope's focus from R&D toward commercial deployment. Industry analysts view this leadership evolution as positioning Scope for the compliance-heavy enterprise market, where quantum-resistant infrastructure will likely become mandatory within this decade.

Scope has also secured the financial runway for expansion, completing a C$2.8 million financing round backed by strategic investor First Majestic Silver Corp. Proceeds are funding infrastructure scaling, strategic partnerships, global distribution expansion, and development of the QSE mobile application for iOS and Android platforms.

With planned vertical ownership of both quantum-secure infrastructure and identity lifecycle management, Scope Technologies positions itself among the first enterprises offering lag-free, post-quantum authentication at scale, potentially creating decisive platform advantages as the cybersecurity industry prepares for the post-quantum transition.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has expanded its FortiCloud platform to include identity, secure storage, and messaging services under one integrated suite.

"FortiIdentity, FortiDrive, and FortiConnect, are key milestones in our vision to build a unified global cloud network that brings enterprise-grade security directly into the way teams manage access, store, share, and communicate," said Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet. "These new services extend the power of the Fortinet Security Fabric into everyday productivity and access control, reinforcing our strategy to simplify security operations, reduce vendor sprawl, and empower hybrid work at scale."

These new capabilities will allow enterprises to manage authentication, data storage, and compliant communications within Fortinet's zero-trust framework. The update supports hybrid cloud environments and aligns with Fortinet's vision for unified cybersecurity infrastructure.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) recently released its latest Threat Report, which highlighted a 51% increase in PharmaFraud scams, a growing category of AI-driven cybercrime targeting online shoppers.

"Cyber threats continue to be smarter, faster, and more personal," said Siggi Stefnisson, Cyber Safety CTO at Gen. "From AI-powered ransomware to fake online pharmacies, the risks are real - and increasingly difficult for people to spot. But with global cooperation, advanced detection, and a relentless commitment to developing products that stop the latest threats, we can stay one step ahead. While threats continue to evolve, so does our ability to fight them."

The report warns that cybercriminals are using GenAI to mimic pharmacy websites and hijack personal data with increasing accuracy. It calls for greater public education and cross-sector collaboration to stop the spread.

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV), and Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) recently announced a global partnership aimed at delivering AI-ready infrastructure with secure, fast application delivery. The collaboration integrates F5's app security solutions with Equinix's global interconnection platform.

"AI is putting massive new demands on infrastructure, especially at the edge, where latency, security, and control are critical," said John Maddison, Chief Product and Corporate Marketing Officer at F5. "Enterprises need faster, more secure ways to deploy and connect applications and AI workloads globally-without the complexity of managing physical infrastructure. Our expanded partnership with Equinix gives customers exactly that: a flexible, high-performance foundation to support AI-driven use cases and deliver exceptional digital experiences across any environment."

Together, they will offer enterprises a simplified path to securely deploying AI workloads across multiple environments.

"Organizations are racing to adopt AI, but legacy infrastructure can slow them down or expose them to unnecessary risk," said Maryam Zand, Vice President of Partnerships and Ecosystem Development at Equinix. "By partnering with F5, we're giving our customers a seamless way to scale their AI applications and modern distributed workloads with built-in security, compliance, and performance. This solution can help businesses innovate faster, safeguard their operations, and maintain a competitive edge."

The two companies will co-develop reference architectures tailored to AI-centric data flow and governance needs. Executives from both firms emphasized the need for trusted, flexible infrastructure to support the next generation of digital transformation.

