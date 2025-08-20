Anzeige
20.08.2025 15:34 Uhr
BetBrain Expands into the UK Market with Launch of British-Focused Platform

BetBrain UK Platform

BUCHAREST, Romania, Aug. 20, 2025. The platform serves as a premier odds comparison solution focusing on informational value and responsible betting.

The launch of BetBrain UK marks a pivotal step in BetBrain's evolution. Owned and operated by GSH Online Media, the brand continues to strive for accuracy, insight, and enhanced player protection. Its recent expansion with BetBrain NZreflects the same mission.

Following continuous redevelopment and upgrades to the initial model, BetBrain UK represents the culmination of the brand's identity, adding various services and guidance methods.

With this British-focused platform, the company continues its quest to steer bettors towards worthwhile and responsible opportunities in the UK market.

A Bespoke Model for UK Audiences

BetBrain UK follows sound principles and creates a user-friendly environment for users looking to compare odds across British bookmakers. It does so by providing accurate, valuable, and responsible gambling-focused guidance.

All of its listed bookmakers and casino brands are from operators with active licences from the UKGC, providing access to legitimate and qualitative betting opportunities. The main solutions provided by BetBrain UK include:

  • An efficient odds comparison tool aggregating the offerings from over 100 UKGC-licensed bookmakers.
  • Football predictions, match results, and free betting tips.
  • A database of online casino bonuses from UKGC-approved brands.
  • An AI-powered service for generating accumulators.
  • Written informational support, catered to the UK iGaming context and sensibilities.
  • Ongoing commitment to educating and protecting users.

Viorel Stan, GSH Online Media CEO, Addresses the Launch:

"The UK digital gambling sector demands legitimacy, precision, and truthfulness. With the launch of BetBrain UK, we've committed to upholding these principles and providing our British audience with the utmost quality. Our development process, our work ethic, and focus on user-centric values have steered us towards a continuous improvement of our model, allowing us to provide a solution worthy of the savvy and knowledgeable British users. I am thankful for our team's effort in this endeavour."

About BetBrain UK

BetBrain UK is a British-focused platform that provides services like betting odds comparison, sports predictions and results, a casino offer database, and informational content.

Its solutions, curated by a team of knowledgeable iGaming experts, provide accurate explanations and trustworthy guidance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1afe41e-337d-49c4-8c5d-0d02756d6b05



Contact: Diaconu George-Alexandru pr@gshmedia.com +40 775 669 503

