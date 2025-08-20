Sofidel Group: Sofidel Commits to Net Zero by 2050

Sofidel is intensifying its ecological transition policies and - after the achievements of the WWF Climate Savers program and the endorsement of decarbonization targets to 2030 by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) - is committing to Net Zero by 2050

What is the Net Zero goal

A company to achieve a net-zero (Net-Zero) emissions state must consistently reduce its emissions at source, to the lowest point that techniques in its economic sector allow, by going to counterbalance the impact of emissions that remain unaffected (so-called hard-to-abate emissions) through techniques for removing excess carbon from the atmosphere and then storing it permanently (including through actions outside its value chain).

Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a valued partner supporting sustainability goals

For this journey, Sofidel will collaborate with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi promotes best practices in sustainability and aids companies in setting greenhouse gas reduction targets grounded in scientific evidence. Sofidel will have 24 months to see its decarbonization pathway validated by SBTi.

Key initiatives in Sofidel's 2050 decarbonization roadmap

The strategy to accomplish this highly ambitious objective is based on a comprehensive plan that not only focuses on activities directly managed by Sofidel but also involves stakeholders throughout the entire supply chain. The most significant actions include:

Introducing technologies and solutions to further enhance the energy efficiency of the Group's facilities , and in the future, electrifying some production processes currently reliant on fossil fuels.

Increasing the proportion of self-generated electricity from renewable sources or procured through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) from newly built renewable installations.

Escalating the use of bio-based fuels sourced from local supply chains , by-products from other processes, and sustainably managed sources. These fuels encompass solid biomass, biomethane, and bio-syngas.

Deploying green hydrogen in collaboration with technology partners and public entities. Sofidel UK has already secured significant subsidies to introduce this fuel at its facilities.

Implementing sustainable forest management practices , aiming to eliminate deforestation throughout Sofidel's supply chain. Forests play a pivotal role in climate regulation and are a vital ecosystem to ensure biodiversity conservation.

Developing and introducing products with reduced packaging or packaged with renewable materials , targeting low carbon emissions. This aligns with Sofidel's longstanding commitment to halve the use of conventional plastic in its productions in favour of paper packaging.

Selecting and utilising more efficient transportation methods , potentially powered by plant-based fuels, hydrogen, e-fuels, or electricity in the future.

Exploring carbon removal technologies, including carbon capture and storage (CCS) or biological storage through afforestation or reforestation projects, to mitigate residual carbon emissions.

