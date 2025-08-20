First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Announces Completion of $1,000 Million Senior Notes Offering

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) announces that it has completed its offering of $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2034 (the "Notes").

The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of the Company and are guaranteed by certain of the Company's subsidiaries. Interest on the Notes will accrue from the issue date and will be payable semi-annually.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with cash on balance sheet, to (i) fund the tender offer for its existing 6.875% senior notes due 2027 and to redeem any senior notes due 2027 not accepted for purchase in such tender offer (ii) fund the tender offer for a portion of its existing 9.375% senior secured second lien notes due 2029 and (iii) pay related fees, costs and expenses.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Investor Relations:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations

(416) 361-6400

Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

E-Mail: info@fqml.com (mailto:info@fqml.com)

Media Relations:

James Devas, Manager, Corporate Affairs

+44 207 291 6630

E-Mail: james.devas@fqml.com (mailto:james.devas@fqml.com)

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

The information in this announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption or the solicitation to purchase any securities of the Company, or an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered or are exempt from the registration of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The Notes will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the U.S. or other jurisdictions and the Notes will not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. The Company does not intend to conduct a public offering in the United States or any other jurisdiction. It may be unlawful to distribute this announcement in certain jurisdictions.

The information in this announcement does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, of securities for sale in the United States, Canada, the EEA, the UK, Switzerland, Panama, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, or any other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

In member states of the EEA, this announcement and any offer of the securities referred to herein in any Member State of the European Economic Area ("EEA") will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of the securities referred to herein. Accordingly, any person making or intending to make an offer in a Member State of Notes which are the subject of the offering contemplated may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the company or any of the initial purchasers to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. Neither the company nor the initial purchasers have authorized, nor do they authorize, the making of any offer of Notes in circumstances in which an obligation arises for the company or the initial purchasers to publish a prospectus for such offer. The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II") or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

The securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (as amended, the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

In the UK, this announcement and any offer of the securities referred to herein in the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of the securities referred to herein. Accordingly, any person making or intending to make an offer in the UK of Notes which are the subject of the offering contemplated may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the company or any of the initial purchasers to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the UK Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. Neither the company nor the initial purchasers have authorized, nor do they authorize, the making of any offer of Notes in circumstances in which an obligation arises for the company or the initial purchasers to publish a prospectus for such offer. The expression "UK Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

Neither the content of the company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on the company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement. The distribution of this announcement into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation.

This communication is only directed at (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom it would otherwise be lawful to distribute to or direct at, all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons". The Notes are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This announcement is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an advertisement or a public offering of the securities referred to herein in Canada. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority in Canada has reviewed or in any way passed upon this announcement or the merits of the securities referred to herein, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information in this news release include the expected uses of proceeds of the offering of the Notes. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including, among other things, assumptions about the ability to price the Notes on terms that are acceptable to the Company, the timing of the closing of the offering of the Notes and the ability to achieve the Company's goals. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to, events generally impacting global economic, financial, political and social stability.

See the Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with the securities regulators or similar authorities in Canada (accessible under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca (http://www.sedarplus.ca)) for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements or events not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of these factors are beyond First Quantum's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements and information contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.