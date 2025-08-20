Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 20
[20.08.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.08.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,712,738.00
|USD
|0
|69,398,705.17
|7.9652
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.08.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,479,043.00
|EUR
|0
|20,192,175.66
|5.8039
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.08.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|68,776.00
|GBP
|0
|732,765.44
|10.6544
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.08.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|0
|5,102,791.56
|8.2733
