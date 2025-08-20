Tronair Inc.: Tronair Launches Unified Website Integrating All Aircraft GSE Company Brands

Enhanced platform brings Eagle Tugs, Malabar, Columbus Jack, and EBIS products together in one streamlined customer experience

SWANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Tronair, a leading provider of ground support equipment and aviation maintenance solutions , announced the launch of its newly redesigned website integrating all company brands under one comprehensive platform. The enhanced site, which went live in mid-June, unifies Eagle Tugs, Malabar, Columbus Jack, and EBIS products and services in a single, streamlined interface.

The new website features enhanced navigation and a comprehensive ordering system that allows customers to easily browse by product line or aircraft application and purchase top-level equipment and replacement GSE parts from all Tronair brands. This integration eliminates the need for customers to navigate multiple separate websites, creating a more efficient experience for ordering ground support equipment.

"This new website represents our commitment to making it easier for customers to access our complete range of products and services," said Sean James, Executive Vice President of Sales at Tronair. "By bringing Tronair, Eagle Tugs, Malabar, and Columbus Jack together under one digital roof, we're providing our customers with the convenience of one-stop shopping for all their ground support equipment needs."

Key Features

The new platform offers several significant improvements:

Unified Brand Access: Customers can now access GSE products from all four Tronair brands through a single website, eliminating the need to visit multiple platforms.

Enhanced Navigation: The redesigned interface provides intuitive navigation, making it easier to find specific products across all brand categories.

Streamlined Ordering: Improved search functionality and product categorization enable efficient ordering of ground support equipment and replacement parts.

Customer Account Portal: New account registration allows customers to access personalized pricing, place purchase orders directly, and track order status for all orders under their account, whether placed online or through traditional channels.

For more information about Tronair and its complete range of products and services, visit tronair.com .

SOURCE: Tronair Inc.

