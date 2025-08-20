LegalMatch.com: Estate Planning: Not Just for the Rich & Famous

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / With recent news surrounding celebrity estates, there has been increased conversation about wealth management and asset protection. Having an estate plan may seem like it is only for the rich, but wills, trusts, and estate plans are for individuals and families at all income levels.

It's common for even modest estates to have complexities that warrant extra measures, like incorporating a trust. A trust can provide additional benefits such as:

Increased Control: A trust allows assets to be distributed to beneficiaries at specific times or on specific schedules, instead of all at once.

Family Benefits: For families with minor children, trusts ensure your wishes are followed when it comes to who gains authority over your offspring.

Asset Protection: Certain types of trusts can help shield assets from creditors, lawsuits or any mismanagement of beneficiaries.

Privacy: A trust is typically a private document, and cannot be publicly displayed like a will can be.

Avoidance of Probate: Avoiding probate can allow a beneficiary to receive the assets much faster than going through the probate process.



"Recent celebrity passings highlight the importance of planning for the future, and educating ourselves on the various options we have," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

For those who want to get started with the process of estate planning, there are many online resources available - like LegalMatch.com , the nation's most trusted attorney-client matching platform. Individuals can be matched for free with an estate planning lawyer and receive tailored guidance to ensure accuracy and peace of mind.

The platform also has an Online Law Library with articles on wills, trusts, and estates; estate planning ; and more. Individuals and families can count on LegalMatch as a trusted source for information about estate law.

