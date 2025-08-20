Medium Rare: Limited Tickets Remain for John Summit's Experts Only Festival - Saturday Tickets Sold Out, 2-Day GA Tickets 90% Sold Out

GHOST Energy, Surfside, Tequila Don Julio, White Claw, BeatBox & Elite Wear - Official Partners Announced

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / With just less than one month to go until John Summit's Experts Only Festival lands on Randall's Island on September 20 & 21, the team behind NYC's largest dance music event is unveiling its full slate of brand partners and issuing a last chance for tickets & VIP tables. Co-produced by Medium Rare & Relentless Beats + EMW, the two-day festival, which will welcome 50,000 attendees, has already seen a massive response, with only limited GA and VIP tickets remaining, along with a few final VIP tables via the LIV Skydeck.



Personally curated by John Summit, Experts Only will deliver more than 15 artists across two stages, spotlighting some of the most influential and forward-thinking names in dance music today. The weekend marks Summit's highly anticipated return to New York City following his sold-out Madison Square Garden headline show earlier this year, which moved every ticket in under three minutes. Positioned to be a defining cultural moment for Gen Z, the festival will feature two headlining sets from John Summit, along with Kaskade B2B Cassian, Green Velvet B2B Layton Giordani, LP Giobbi, AYYBO, Kasablanca, DJ Seinfeld, and more.

Official brand partners are bringing exclusive activations and experiences to the Randall's Island grounds, enhancing the fan experience at Experts Only Festival:

Tequila Don Julio is bringing its ultra-premium tequila made with 100% blue weber agave to John Summit's first-ever Experts Only Festival Music Festival in New York City. Through an immersive onsite bar experience and VIP offerings, attendees will enjoy premium signature cocktails and exclusive giveaways, all inspired by the festival's high-energy atmosphere and bold celebration of electronic music culture.

Surfside, the delicious vodka-based Iced Tea & Lemonade canned cocktails, will bring its vibrant flavors to Experts Only Festival with two dedicated bars serving up ice-cold cans and zero bubbles all weekend long. Festivalgoers can also find Surfside products throughout the event grounds, ensuring the perfect sip is never far away.

As the official energy partner of the Experts Only Festival, GHOST® Energy will debut a limited-edition Experts Only x GHOST co-branded can and feature branded bars. The brand will also showcase its GHOST® Hydration line through on-site activations and signature hydration cocktails throughout the event.

White Claw will make a major splash at Experts Only Festival, with products available across the grounds including White Claw Surge and the new White Claw Zero Proof. Fans can also immerse themselves in White Claw's Shore Club activation, bringing coastal vibes and signature festival energy to Randall's Island.

BeatBox, the fastest-growing party punch in the U.S., is bringing the party to Randall's Island. Festival-goers can sip on BeatBox's bold 11.1% ABV flavors, like SHAQ's Blueberry Lemonade and NEW Mystic Grape. Visitors can expect a party within the party, with exclusive giveaways and surprise moments to make sure the fun never stops. With its iconic packaging, and fan-favorite flavors, naturally, BeatBox is showing up to Experts Only; if there's one thing we've mastered, it's the art of partying!

Elite Wear, the official ravewear partner, will host two pop-up shops featuring must-have festival gear, including sunglasses, eclectic festival eyewear, fans, pashminas, hi-fi earplugs and more!

Tickets and tables are nearly sold out - fans can purchase at expertsonlyfest.com .

About Experts Only:

Experts Only is more than a record label - it's a global movement born from John Summit's pursuit of total creative freedom. Founded on the ethos of music without limits, Experts Only refuses to be boxed in, embracing a bold, genre-defying sound that spans house, techno, melodic, and everything in between. Since its inception, the label has become a platform for fearless artistry, showcasing standout releases from cutting-edge talents like Mau P, Max Styler, Odd Mob, Layton Giordani, Cassian, Disco Lines, and Summit himself.

But Experts Only goes far beyond the studio. It's redefining what a live dance music experience can be - throwing unforgettable events in unexpected locations from cave raves deep in the Tennessee hills to snowy mountain takeovers in Vail, Colorado and Tahoe, Nevada. The brand has scaled internationally to places like Ibiza and Amsterdam, where few American DJs have made such an impact, and has made its mark on major festivals like Bonnaroo with its own curated stage.

At its core, Experts Only is building a tightly connected global community - artists and fans united by a love of dance music that challenges the norm and hits deeper. Every release, every event, and every experience is a testament to the label's mission: to push boundaries, set trends, and create a world where true creative expression reigns.

