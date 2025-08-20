LG Electronics USA: Accessible Kiosks Are Evolving - and LG Is Helping Lead the Way

Commemorating 35 Years of the ADA with Smarter, More Inclusive Tech

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / By Chris Jung, President & CEO, LG Electronics North America

This summer marks the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the groundbreaking civil rights law that transformed access to public spaces, digital tools and employment for the tens of millions of people with disabilities. As we reflect on this legacy, one of the most promising frontiers for continued accessibility is emerging in a B2B space you may encounter daily: the kiosk.

Self-service kiosks have become ubiquitous-from ordering at quick-serve restaurants and navigating airports to checking in at hotels and checking out at retail stores. But for individuals with different vision, mobility or hearing abilities, traditional kiosk designs often present significant barriers. Now, thanks to LG Electronics and our partners in the disability community, accessibility is being built into kiosk design from the ground up.

Leadership in Accessible Kiosk Design

As part of our "Better Life for All" ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) vision, LG has just unveiled a new generation of accessible kiosks aimed at inclusive interaction. Our new kiosks are thoughtfully designed with height-adjustable screens, tactile input options, voice guidance, and screen reader compatibility-making them usable by people in wheelchairs or those who are blind or low vision.

These B2B kiosks, which will be rolled out in food & beverage, hospitality retail, healthcare, and transportation sectors, are just one component of LG's broader accessibility strategy, which includes accessible home appliances, audio-narrated manuals, and smart home integration via voice assistants.

What sets LG apart is not only the hardware design, but its collaborative approach. The company works with advocacy groups, accessibility researchers, and disability advisors to build interfaces that address real-world challenges. Working with accessibility experts at Tech for All and alongside people with disabilities throughout testing and development, accessibility isn't treated as an add-on - it's embedded in the DNA of our new Gen2 kiosks.

Industry-Wide Momentum

LG is proud to co-chair the Accessibility Committee for the Kiosk Manufacturer Association, which represents dozens of companies investing in accessible kiosk design. Many new systems now include Braille labeling, gesture or voice controls, haptic feedback, and AI-driven personalization that adapts to user needs. Some restaurants and transit hubs are piloting kiosks that automatically adjust interfaces based on the proximity of assistive devices like wheelchairs or screen readers.

Encouraging industry collaboration and accommodating a range of accessibility needs, LG's kiosks support various advanced assistive technologies; examples include Vispero's JAWS® for Kiosk screen reader for audio navigation, Storm Interface's tactile AudioNav keypads (6- and 9-key layouts) and SoundHound AI's voice interface for hands-free commands. The kiosks also support Epson receipt printers and modular barcode/QR scanners, while a webcam accessory is in development to expand functionality.

ADA at 35: A Catalyst for Innovation

The ADA created a legal foundation for accessibility. Today, it serves as a moral and technological catalyst. As we celebrate 35 years of progress, accessible kiosks represent more than just convenience-they embody a broader shift toward equity, dignity, and independence for all.

With companies like LG driving innovation through inclusive design, the next chapter of ADA implementation promises to go beyond compliance-to a world where accessibility is seamlessly built into every public interaction. A Better Life for All is a future worth designing for.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LG Electronics USA on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: LG Electronics USA

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lg-electronics-usa-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/accessible-kiosks-are-evolving-and-lg-is-helping-lead-the-way-1063275