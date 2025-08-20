Summary: Benton Tree Service has updated its tree pruning procedures in New Orleans. The new methods prioritize long-term tree health by preserving inner growth and reducing stress from large cuts.

New Orleans, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Benton Tree Service has announced an update to its tree pruning procedures in order to improve the long-term health and resilience of trees across New Orleans. The company has shifted away from pruning methods that rely heavily on large branch cuts and the removal of inner canopy growth, adopting instead a more measured approach designed to reduce stress and protect the natural structure of trees.

The adjustment marks a departure from the traditional "clean out" technique, which often focused on clearing inner branches to create an immediate open appearance but left behind significant wounds that increased the potential for disease and structural weakness. Benton Tree Service's revised approach to tree trimming in New Orleans preserves beneficial epicormic shoots within the canopy. These shoots, located along the interior branches, contribute to photosynthesis and provide shade that helps protect bark tissue during periods of extreme heat.



This change comes at a time when environmental pressures on urban trees are increasing. Summers in the region are becoming hotter, and prolonged heat events can cause the upper canopies of many trees to shut down. Maintaining interior foliage gives trees a better chance to withstand such stress by ensuring photosynthetic activity continues even when outer branches are compromised. The retained foliage also reduces the likelihood of sunscald on exposed bark, a common problem in urban environments where trees face both climatic and soil-related challenges.



New Orleans is also vulnerable to frequent tropical storms and hurricanes, which place additional strain on the city's urban canopy. Benton Tree Service's updated pruning practices aim to balance the need for safety with the need to preserve a tree's natural defense mechanisms. Rather than relying on large cuts that can create openings for pathogens, the updated procedure favors smaller, strategic cuts that support the structural integrity of the canopy over time.

The decision to update pruning methods reflects the company's commitment to continually refining its services in line with current arboricultural research. Studies in recent years have increasingly highlighted the risks of heavy pruning while also pointing to the role of epicormic shoot growth as a repair and survival mechanism for trees. By implementing these findings in day-to-day operations, Benton Tree Service is taking steps to ensure that its work not only addresses immediate customer needs but also supports the long-term sustainability of the urban forest.



For homeowners in New Orleans, the change is expected to provide both immediate and long-range benefits. Trees maintained under the new approach will be better able to withstand seasonal extremes and recover more effectively after storm damage, offering improved stability and continued aesthetic value to residential properties.



Benton Tree Service has provided tree service in New Orleans for over 17 years, and the adoption of these updated pruning methods represents an internal milestone in the company's evolution. By moving toward a more mindful, research-based standard of care, Benton Tree Service is underscoring its role in promoting tree health while adapting to the challenges presented by a changing climate and urban environment.

About Benton Tree Service:

Benton Tree Service is a family-owned company based in New Orleans that provides professional tree care services, including removal, pruning, planting, plant health care, and stump grinding. With more than 17 years of experience, the company is committed to science-based practices that support both tree health and homeowner safety.

