Third Pillar has secured exclusive access to develop a potential 500 MW of floating solar in water reservoirs in Texas. From pv magazine USA Third Pillar Solar is making waves exploring the installation of up to 500 MW of floating solar on water reservoirs Texas. The Houston-based company entered into an agreement with Diamond Infrastructure Solutions giving Third Pillar exclusive access to its water reservoirs. The companies said the projects are planned to be constructed and in service by the end of the decade. If executed, the companies said the projects could result in up to $700 million in ...

