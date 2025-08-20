H World Group Reports Robust Q2 Results, Driven by Asset-light Strategy

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (HK: 01179), one of the world's leading hospitality groups, delivered robust second-quarter results for 2025, including a 22.8% year-on-year rise in asset-light revenues. Growth in hotel GMV, loyalty engagement, and network expansion further demonstrated the company's robust momentum and effective execution of its strategy.

Continuous Asset-light Push Yields Strong Results

Hotel turnover[1] increased 15.0% year-over-year to RMB 26.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Total adjusted EBITDA rose 11.3% y-o-y to RMB 2.3 billion.

In line with its commitment to transparency and focus on an asset-light strategy, H World Group has, for the first time, separated results between its manachised and franchised hotels and its leased and owned hotels. Manachise and franchise gross operating profit reached RMB 1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025, a 23.2% increase from the prior year. Manachise and franchise hotels accounted for 64% of total gross operating profit in that quarter, compared with 57% in the prior year.

Jin Hui, CEO of H World, says, "Supported by our asset-light strategy, we delivered robust operating profit growth in the second quarter, driven by network expansion, despite a modest year-over-year RevPAR decline. On the development front, we opened another 595 hotels in the quarter, well on track to achieve our 2,300 gross opening target for the full year of 2025."

Expanding Scale, Loyalty, and Brand Leadership

H World Group, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, operates a total of 12,137 hotels or 1,184,915 hotel rooms globally as of June 30.

One of the Group's flagship brands, Hanting Hotel, was ranked No. 1 by HOTELS Magazine's "World's Top 50 Hotel Brands" list, with 4,401 hotels or 378,569 rooms in operation. Orange Hotel also reached a milestone, surpassing 1,000 hotels in operation.

The Group accelerated its presence in the upper-midscale market in Q2 2025, with more than 1,500 hotels in operation and pipeline across China. InterCity Hotel drove the segment's performance, delivering a 57.1% year-on-year increase, reflecting strong demand for higher-end offerings. Alongside the achievements of Hanting and Orange, this underscores the appeal of the Group's strong and diverse brand portfolio to guests and partners alike.

Customer loyalty and direct engagement continued to strengthen, with membership reaching 288 million as of June 30. Direct bookings through H World CRS accounted for 65.1% of total reservations, representing a 5.2 percentage point increase from the prior year, reflecting the effectiveness of the Group's digital platforms.

Optimistic on Growth Momentum

As of June 30, H World had a total of 2,947 hotels in the development pipeline globally.

"We are positive on the long-term growth for China's travel and hospitality industry. We will continue focusing on building our own core competencies, expanding our high-quality network, upgrading our supply chain, enhancing our brand positioning and 'service excellence', and strengthening our sales capabilities." Jin Hui said.

For the first half of 2025, the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of approximately US$250 million, reflecting its continued commitment to delivering shareholder returns. The dividend amounts to US$0.081 per ordinary share, or US$0.81 per American Depositary Share (ADS).

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) (HK:01179) is a key player in the global hotel industry. H World's brands include HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels and Steigenberger Icons. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

For more information, please visit H World's website: https://ir.hworld.com

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

1Hotel turnover refers to total transaction value of room and non-room revenue from H World hotels (i.e., leased and operated, manachised and franchised hotels).

