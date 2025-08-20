Anzeige
20.08.2025
XED Executive Development Limited: First IPO Under GIFT City's IFSC Regime - DRHP Filed; Executive Education Platform Leads the Charge

XED, a global executive education platform partnering with Ivy League institutions, moves toward an international listing under GIFT IFSC regulations, in a process open to eligible non-resident investors.

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XED, a global executive education platform delivering premium leadership programs in collaboration with Ivy League and other world-class global academic institutions, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), making it the first company progressing toward an IPO under GIFT City's IFSC regime. The proposed listing will be on NSE IFSC, enabling global investors to participate under India's evolving international capital markets framework.

XED Executive Development LimitedLogo

Over the last decade, XED has built a portfolio of strategic partnerships with top global institutions, offering immersive leadership programs tailored for CXOs and business heads worldwide. Operating across India, the GCC, Southeast Asia, LATAM, and the US, XED serves senior leaders through hybrid and in-person formats focused on transformation, AI leadership, financial stewardship, and innovation.

With GIFT City rapidly positioning itself as a new frontier for international listings, XED's DRHP filing reflects strategic intent to access global capital while remaining aligned with Indian oversight. "This IPO isn't just a capital event - it's a strategic inflection point for the entire executive education space. We're building a category where deep learning, global faculty access, individual learning goals and enterprise context intersect. The DRHP filing is just the beginning," said John Kallelil, Managing Director, XED Executive Development Limited.

"Our forthcoming listing underscores XED's commitment to growth and innovation," added Piyush Agrawal, CFO, XED, emphasizing that the listing will help the firm unlock new foreign capital avenues. Abhishek Kaushik, CEO of Global Horizons Capital Advisors, noted that XED's decision demonstrates confidence in GIFT IFSC as a credible international financial hub.

The company plans to use the listing to further expand university partnerships, develop new programs for high-growth sectors, and scale delivery internationally. Offerings such as the Oxford General Management Program, Cornell Chief AI Officer Program and other boardroom-level interventions illustrate the firm's stronghold in CXO education.

The proposed issue is open only to eligible non-resident Indian and foreign nationals, as per Indian Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.he proposed issuance is open only to eligible non-resident investors, as per GIFT IFSC regulations.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754480/XED_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-ipo-under-gift-citys-ifsc-regime---drhp-filed-executive-education-platform-leads-the-charge-302534717.html

PR Newswire
