Automated Stationary NDT & Inspection Systems Market worth $1,195.9 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- he global automated stationary NDT & inspection systems market is expected to grow from USD 767.4 million in 2025 to USD 1,195.9 million by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 9.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The projected growth is primarily attributed to the increasing need for accurate, high-speed inspection solutions in sectors such as metals, automotive, and aerospace. Automated systems enable real-time defect detection, reduce reliance on manual inspection, and support continuous operations. Additionally, regulatory mandates for safety and quality compliance are accelerating adoption. Technological advancements in AI, machine vision, and multi-technology integration enhance system capabilities and market appeal.

Automated Stationary NDT & Inspection Systems Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 767.4 million Estimated Value by 2030 $ 1,195.9 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By system type, technology, and vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Limited Availability of Field-Proven Use Cases and Skilled Integration Experts Key Market Opportunities Growth of Modular, Multi-technology Inspection Platforms Key Market Drivers Real-time Inline Quality Control for High-throughput Production

The ultrasonic testing (UT) technology is estimated to account for the largest market share in the automated stationary NDT & inspection systems market in 2025

Ultrasonic testing (UT) is estimated to account for the largest share in the automated stationary NDT & inspection systems market in 2025, owing to its widespread industrial adoption, high accuracy in flaw detection, and versatility across metals, aerospace, and manufacturing sectors. UT's ability to detect both surface and subsurface defects in a non-intrusive manner makes it indispensable for quality control in high-volume production lines. Additionally, advancements in phased array UT (PAUT) and integration with automated scanners have further strengthened its dominance. Eddy Current Testing (ECT) is expected to be the second-largest segment, particularly in applications requiring rapid surface inspection.

In-line system type is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the automated stationary NDT & inspection systems market during 2025-2030

In-line automated NDT systems are projected to be the fastest-growing segment between 2025 and 2030, driven by the increasing demand for real-time quality assurance in high-throughput production environments. These systems offer continuous monitoring without interrupting workflow, significantly reducing inspection time and improving defect traceability. Sectors such as metals, automotive, and rail prioritize in-line systems to meet stringent safety and quality standards while optimizing productivity. Integration with AI, machine vision, and multi-sensor platforms further enhances their appeal, making in-line setups a key enabler of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 transformations.

Europe is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR in the automated stationary NDT & inspection systems industry during the forecast period

This growth is driven by Europe's strong emphasis on industrial automation, stringent quality and safety regulations, and advanced manufacturing capabilities across key sectors such as aerospace, rail, and energy. Government-led initiatives supporting digital transformation and infrastructure modernization, such as the European Green Deal, are further accelerating the adoption of automated inspection systems. The presence of established NDT technology providers in countries like Germany and France also reinforces regional market expansion.

Major companies operating in the global automated stationary NDT & inspection systems companies include EVIDENT (Japan), Waygate Technologies (US), FOERSTER (Germany), Eddyfi (Canada), and Magnetic Analysis Corporation (US).

